National Guard Commander Col. Bryan Keel’s mission at Camp San Luis/Camp Roberts

U.S. Army National Guard Colonel Bryan Keels, Commander at Camp San Luis Obispo and Camp Roberts visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Keels offers insights about the distinctive characteristics and primary missions of both National Guard bases.

Keels also shares insights about the National Guard’s Grizzly Youth Academy and the California Specialized Training institute at Camp San Luis and how he is developing the base as a premier National Guard schoolhouse classroom and field exercise facility.

Tom Wilmer Col. Keels reviews Grizzly Youth Academy troops at Camp San Luis Obispo National Guard base.

