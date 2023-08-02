© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

National Guard Commander Col. Bryan Keel’s mission at Camp San Luis/Camp Roberts

By Tom Wilmer
Published August 2, 2023 at 10:20 PM PDT
Brigadier General Antoinette Gant Commander of USACE South Pacific Division (left). with Col. Bryan Keels (center) with wife
Courtesy Col. Keels
Brigadier General Antoinette Gant Commander of USACE South Pacific Division (left). with Col. Bryan Keels (center) with wife

U.S. Army National Guard Colonel Bryan Keels, Commander at Camp San Luis Obispo and Camp Roberts visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Keels offers insights about the distinctive characteristics and primary missions of both National Guard bases.

Keels also shares insights about the National Guard’s Grizzly Youth Academy and the California Specialized Training institute at Camp San Luis and how he is developing the base as a premier National Guard schoolhouse classroom and field exercise facility.

Col. Keels (right foreground) reviews Grizzly Youth Academy troops at Camp San Luis Obispo National Guard base.
Tom Wilmer
Col. Keels reviews Grizzly Youth Academy troops at Camp San Luis Obispo National Guard base.
