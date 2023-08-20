© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

National Guard’s Grizzly Youth Academy celebrates its 25th Anniversary

By Tom Wilmer
Published August 20, 2023 at 8:54 PM PDT
Grizzly Youth Academy students fall in to formation at Camp San Luis Obispo National Guard base.
Grizzly Youth Academy students fall in to formation at Camp San Luis Obispo National Guard base.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Kyle Martin, principal at Grizzly ChalleNGe Charter School located at Camp San Luis Obispo.

The National Guard Youth Challenge Program, a preventive rather than remedial at-risk youth program, targets voluntary participants, 16 to 18 years of age, who have dropped out of school or are not satisfactorily progressing, are unemployed or under employed, drug-free, and crime-free.

Youth Challenge is an alternative program which offers youth, who have dropped out of school or are not progressing, the opportunity to change their future. Participants looking for a way to succeed outside of a traditional school setting learn self discipline, leadership, and responsibility while working to obtain their high school diploma or equivalency.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Kyle Martin, principal at Grizzly ChalleNGe Charter School. Martin shares overview tales of Grizzly as it celebrates its 25th anniversary at Camp San Luis Obispo National Guard base, and visions for the future of the program.

