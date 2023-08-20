National Guard’s Grizzly Youth Academy celebrates its 25th Anniversary

The National Guard Youth Challenge Program, a preventive rather than remedial at-risk youth program, targets voluntary participants, 16 to 18 years of age, who have dropped out of school or are not satisfactorily progressing, are unemployed or under employed, drug-free, and crime-free.

Youth Challenge is an alternative program which offers youth, who have dropped out of school or are not progressing, the opportunity to change their future. Participants looking for a way to succeed outside of a traditional school setting learn self discipline, leadership, and responsibility while working to obtain their high school diploma or equivalency.

Kyle Martin, principal at Grizzly ChalleNGe Charter School

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Kyle Martin, principal at Grizzly ChalleNGe Charter School. Martin shares overview tales of Grizzly as it celebrates its 25th anniversary at Camp San Luis Obispo National Guard base, and visions for the future of the program.

