U.S. Army Green Beret ramrods regenerative cattle grazing at Camp San Luis Obispo

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an illuminating conversation with Eric Czaja, a US Army Special Forces Major who’s leading Monterey California’s Naval Postgraduate School’s Regenerative Grazing Open Air Lab (R-GOAL) on 2,500 acres at Camp San Luis Obispo, CA.

Jillian Parks Major Eric Czaja, U.S. Army (right) talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Camp San Luis Obispo, California

The cattle grazing operation is a model for potential expansion across 26 million-acres under the management of the Department of Defense.

Using Adaptive Multi-Paddock grazing, the project leverages variable stock densities to reduce fuel loads preventing wildfires, while revitalizing training areas, enhancing warfighter proficiency and simultaneously improving water infiltration.

U.S. Army, Major Eric Czaja Regenerative cattle grazing at Camp Sam Luis Obispo

R-GOAL establishes baseline metrics, with ongoing evaluations to demonstrate scalability and operational benefits. Unlocking the full potential of regenerative grazing on DoD installations offers immense opportunities-- strengthening the warfighter, enhancing military training lands, while delivering long-term benefits for military readiness, and local communities across vast, untapped acres.

