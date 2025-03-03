© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

U.S. Army Green Beret ramrods regenerative cattle grazing at Camp San Luis Obispo

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 3, 2025 at 8:21 PM PST
U.S. Army Major, Eric Czaja at Camp San Luis Obisp
Courtesy Eric Czaja
/
Naval Post Graduate School
U.S. Army Major, Eric Czaja at Camp San Luis Obisp

Eric Czaja, a US Army Special Forces Major leads Monterey, California’s Naval Postgraduate School’s Regenerative Grazing Open Air Lab on 2,500 acres at Camp San Luis Obispo, CA.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an illuminating conversation with Eric Czaja, a US Army Special Forces Major who’s leading Monterey California’s Naval Postgraduate School’s Regenerative Grazing Open Air Lab (R-GOAL) on 2,500 acres at Camp San Luis Obispo, CA.

Major Eric Czaja, U.S. Army (right) talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Camp San Luis Obispo, California
Jillian Parks
Major Eric Czaja, U.S. Army (right) talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Camp San Luis Obispo, California

The cattle grazing operation is a model for potential expansion across 26 million-acres under the management of the Department of Defense.

Using Adaptive Multi-Paddock grazing, the project leverages variable stock densities to reduce fuel loads preventing wildfires, while revitalizing training areas, enhancing warfighter proficiency and simultaneously improving water infiltration.

Regenerative cattle grazing at Camp Sam Luis Obispo
U.S. Army, Major Eric Czaja
Regenerative cattle grazing at Camp Sam Luis Obispo

R-GOAL establishes baseline metrics, with ongoing evaluations to demonstrate scalability and operational benefits. Unlocking the full potential of regenerative grazing on DoD installations offers immense opportunities-- strengthening the warfighter, enhancing military training lands, while delivering long-term benefits for military readiness, and local communities across vast, untapped acres.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
