-
Camp Roberts—located on the San Luis Obispo/Monterey county line—was America’s largest Army training base during World War II. Close to half a million…
-
The United States Army’s Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County is larger than all of the other Army Reserve’s training installations combined, and the…
-
Brandon Demchak enlisted in the U.S. Army at 21 and was deployed twice before being honorably discharged in 2015. Demchak returned home, like many…
-
A mere taste of Colonel Norman’s diverse background with the U.S. Army includes service as Operations Officer 82nd Airborne, Provost Marshall Military…