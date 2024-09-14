Changing up the Habit at Merced’s Sisters of the Valley
Join correspondent Ruth Carlson for a visit with the nun’s crafting and sharing CBD oils at Sisters of the Valley in Merced, California
Nuns who promote smoking pot sounds like a Saturday Night Live skit. But it's reality in the Central California town of Merced. The Sisters of the Valley produce marijuana CBD oils, marketed and targeted specifically for medicinal purpose.
The nuns believe it's part of their spiritual journey to help people escape pain...and if folks notice the nun’s habits and stop for a chat, they're elated to share and assist.
Have a listen to Sister Kate’s story of their amazing journey evolving the CBD infused oil culture in the Central Valley with correspondent Ruth Carlson.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify