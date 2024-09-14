© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Changing up the Habit at Merced’s Sisters of the Valley

By Ruth Wertzberger Carlson
Published September 14, 2024 at 10:16 AM PDT
Sisters of the Valley in Merced, CA with their crop
Join correspondent Ruth Carlson for a visit with the nun’s crafting and sharing CBD oils at Sisters of the Valley in Merced, California

Nuns who promote smoking pot sounds like a Saturday Night Live skit. But it's reality in the Central California town of Merced. The Sisters of the Valley produce marijuana CBD oils, marketed and targeted specifically for medicinal purpose.

Sisters of the Valley-Sister Kate (left) with Sister sophia
The nuns believe it's part of their spiritual journey to help people escape pain...and if folks notice the nun’s habits and stop for a chat, they're elated to share and assist.

Downtown Merced, CA
Ruth Carlson, outstanding in her field.
Have a listen to Sister Kate’s story of their amazing journey evolving the CBD infused oil culture in the Central Valley with correspondent Ruth Carlson.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Ruth Wertzberger Carlson
Ruth allowed her purse to be picked in Paris, discovered Kentucky moonshine in Europe, and researched table etiquette at nude resorts… all part of the job for this international travel writer.
