Changing up the Habit at Merced’s Sisters of the Valley

Nuns who promote smoking pot sounds like a Saturday Night Live skit. But it's reality in the Central California town of Merced. The Sisters of the Valley produce marijuana CBD oils, marketed and targeted specifically for medicinal purpose.

The nuns believe it's part of their spiritual journey to help people escape pain...and if folks notice the nun’s habits and stop for a chat, they're elated to share and assist.

Ruth Carlson Downtown Merced, CA

Courtesy Ruth Carlson Ruth Carlson, outstanding in her field.

Have a listen to Sister Kate’s story of their amazing journey evolving the CBD infused oil culture in the Central Valley with correspondent Ruth Carlson.

