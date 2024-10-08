Bison leading the charge with Western Nebraska’s sustainable-ag ranchers

Sometimes an audio travel show can remain relevant for quite a while—we call them Evergreens. The following show about cattle and organic buffalo ranching operations in Western Nebraska first aired in 2017 and is re-shared as a best-of-the-best Journeys podcast.

Tom Wilmer Elk at Krecik Ranch in Western Nebraska

Buffalo meat has approximately 35 percent more protein and half the calories of beef, and there’s only 1.8 grams of fat per 3 oz serving, compared to 8.7 grams in beef.

We'll visit with Stacy Krecik Miller at the Krecik Elk and Buffalo Ranch in Niobrara, Nebraska. Then we'll meet Dave Hutchinson who had been raising organic grass-fed buffalo in the Sandhills near Rose, Nebraska for more than 30 years at the time of the interview.

In addition to farming seasonal crops, Hutchinson’s passion has been sustainable, organic grass fed Buffalo operations. Come along and meet Dave at the Hutchinson Family Organic Farm.

Cattle are definitely king in Nebraska. Cows outnumber humans four to one, and the State claims America’s number-one cow county, Cherry County that is. We’ll stop in for a visit with cattleman, Steve Moreland at Spearhead Ranch in Cherry County. Nebraska’s legendary beef industry has been a longtime mainstay in the state, but the up and coming market for buffalo continues to grow.

Tom Wilmer Buffalo Bill's home in North Platte Nebraska

Back in 1804 when Lewis & Clark traipsed across the West en route to the Pacific Coast, it’s estimated that 50 million roamed the Great Plains, but tragically by the end of the 19th Century fewer than 500 remained.

In the dawning days of the 20th Century, when the state of South Dakota started a quest to reintroduce Buffalo they had to source some of their stock from the Bronx Zoo. Today, according to the National Bison Association, there’s an estimated 500,000 buffalo in America. Across Nebraska you’ll find more and more ranchers specializing in buffalo.

