Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Finding paradise-author Robert Kay shares tales of South Pacific paradise--Fiji

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 24, 2024 at 5:17 PM PST
Fiji over-water accommodations
Fiji Tourism
Fiji over-water accommodations

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with author Robert Kay about his forty year odyssey that led him from the SF Chronicle to Tahiti and onward to the islands of Fiji.

Robert Kay started writing for the San Francisco Chronicle in 1975. One thing led to another and following a stint as a bartender in Tahiti, he secured a job as a South Pacific tour guide.

Author Robert Kay
Courtesy Robert Kay
Author Robert Kay

Smitten by Fiji, Kay wrote the seminal travel book, Lonely Planet Guide to Fiji--history, economy, government, geography, and culture, points of interest on each of the major islands, and recommends hotels and restaurants. Kay subsequently co-authored, Suva—a History and Guide

Courtesy Robert Kay
Book cover: Suva a History and Guide

Viti Levu, Fiji
Fiji Tourism
Viti Levu, Fiji

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with author and adventurer Robert Kay for an exploration of the islands of Fiji.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
