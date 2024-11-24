Finding paradise-author Robert Kay shares tales of South Pacific paradise--Fiji
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with author Robert Kay about his forty year odyssey that led him from the SF Chronicle to Tahiti and onward to the islands of Fiji.
Robert Kay started writing for the San Francisco Chronicle in 1975. One thing led to another and following a stint as a bartender in Tahiti, he secured a job as a South Pacific tour guide.
Smitten by Fiji, Kay wrote the seminal travel book, Lonely Planet Guide to Fiji--history, economy, government, geography, and culture, points of interest on each of the major islands, and recommends hotels and restaurants. Kay subsequently co-authored, Suva—a History and Guide
Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with author and adventurer Robert Kay for an exploration of the islands of Fiji.
