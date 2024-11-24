Finding paradise-author Robert Kay shares tales of South Pacific paradise--Fiji

Robert Kay started writing for the San Francisco Chronicle in 1975. One thing led to another and following a stint as a bartender in Tahiti, he secured a job as a South Pacific tour guide.

Courtesy Robert Kay Author Robert Kay

Smitten by Fiji, Kay wrote the seminal travel book, Lonely Planet Guide to Fiji--history, economy, government, geography, and culture, points of interest on each of the major islands, and recommends hotels and restaurants. Kay subsequently co-authored, Suva—a History and Guide

Courtesy Robert Kay Book cover: Suva a History and Guide





Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with author and adventurer Robert Kay for an exploration of the islands of Fiji.

