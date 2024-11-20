© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Waikiki’s Retro Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club exemplifies old Hawaii

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 20, 2024 at 9:38 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Surfjack Hotel and its iconic pool in the heart of old Waikiki
Tom Wilmer
The Surfjack Hotel & its iconic pool in the heart of old Waikiki

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with the GM and Bar Czar at the legendary, 60s retro Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club in the heart of old Waikiki, Hawaii.

 

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with general manager, Lynette Eastman to discover exactly what makes the Surfjack Hotel and Swim Club a truly best-kept-secret destination in the heart of Waikiki, Hawaii.

Lynette Eastman, GM at the Sufjack Hotel & Swim Club, Waikiki
Courtesy Surfjack Hotel
Lynette Eastman, GM at the Sufjack Hotel & Swim Club, Waikiki

A bonus of the Surfjack is that’s it’s an easy walkable few blocks from Kalakala Avenue—providing a tranquil hideaway in a classic 1960s retro environment.

Mahini & Sun's bar at the Surfjack Hotel Waikiki
Tom Wilmer
Mahini & Sun's bar at the Surfjack Hotel Waikiki

Skipjack’s onsite restaurant, Mahina & Sun’s diner is a super popular draw all on its own—from a fond following of locals, to vacationers who trek up the street from the beachfront high-rise hotels for a special dining experience.

A bonus at the Surfjack is Bar Czar, Christian Taibi who has built an ardent following among those who appreciate custom-crafted libations—from a truly unique twist on a classic Mai Tai to a super tasty Tahitian-style Old Fashioned.

Bar Czar Christian Taibi at Surfjack's Mahini & Sun's bar Waikiki
tracy wright corvo
Bar Czar Christian Taibi at Surfjack's Mahini & Sun's bar Waikiki

In addition to winning numerous Hawaii culinary awards including the 2024 Ilima Awards bestowed by the Honolulu Star Advertiser for Best Casual Dining. The Surfjack was recently nominated for Travel & Leisure’s World’s Best Awards—2025.

Hawaiian plumeria
Tom Wilmer
Hawaiian plumeria

Come along and join Lynette, followed by Christian the Bar Czar, to discover the rest of the story.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

 

 

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer HawaiiWaikiki
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More