Waikiki’s Retro Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club exemplifies old Hawaii

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with general manager, Lynette Eastman to discover exactly what makes the Surfjack Hotel and Swim Club a truly best-kept-secret destination in the heart of Waikiki, Hawaii.

Courtesy Surfjack Hotel Lynette Eastman, GM at the Sufjack Hotel & Swim Club, Waikiki

A bonus of the Surfjack is that’s it’s an easy walkable few blocks from Kalakala Avenue—providing a tranquil hideaway in a classic 1960s retro environment.

Tom Wilmer Mahini & Sun's bar at the Surfjack Hotel Waikiki

Skipjack’s onsite restaurant, Mahina & Sun’s diner is a super popular draw all on its own—from a fond following of locals, to vacationers who trek up the street from the beachfront high-rise hotels for a special dining experience.

A bonus at the Surfjack is Bar Czar, Christian Taibi who has built an ardent following among those who appreciate custom-crafted libations—from a truly unique twist on a classic Mai Tai to a super tasty Tahitian-style Old Fashioned.

tracy wright corvo Bar Czar Christian Taibi at Surfjack's Mahini & Sun's bar Waikiki

In addition to winning numerous Hawaii culinary awards including the 2024 Ilima Awards bestowed by the Honolulu Star Advertiser for Best Casual Dining. The Surfjack was recently nominated for Travel & Leisure’s World’s Best Awards—2025.

Tom Wilmer Hawaiian plumeria

Come along and join Lynette, followed by Christian the Bar Czar, to discover the rest of the story.

