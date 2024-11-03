The world of film & filmmakers showcased at Hawaii International Film Festival

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Honolulu, Hawai’i for a conversation with Beckie Stocchetti, Executive Director of the Hawai’i International film festival.

Tom Wilmer After screening talk story with performers and directors at HIFF

Fondy dubbed HIFF, the festival showcases films and filmmakers from around the world and all quarters of the Asia-Pacific region--including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Guam, Micronesia, Japan, China, Bhutan and of course Made-in-Hawai’i productions.

Tom Wilmer Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in San Francisco (HKETO San Francisco) celebrated another year of successful collaboration with the Hawai'i International Film Festival (HIFF) in Honolulu

In addition to screenings on Oahu at Kahala, film presentations are also showcased on Kauai, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island of Hawaii throughout November 2024. HIFF actually offers year-round community engagement events.

Red Carpet interviews at HIFF

HIFF poster

Come along and join Ms. Beckie Stocchetti to discover the rest of the most fascinating and engaging story of HIFF.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify