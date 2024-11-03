The world of film & filmmakers showcased at Hawaii International Film Festival
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Beckie Stocchetti, Hawaii International Film Festival’s Executive Director
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Honolulu, Hawai’i for a conversation with Beckie Stocchetti, Executive Director of the Hawai’i International film festival.
Fondy dubbed HIFF, the festival showcases films and filmmakers from around the world and all quarters of the Asia-Pacific region--including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Guam, Micronesia, Japan, China, Bhutan and of course Made-in-Hawai’i productions.
In addition to screenings on Oahu at Kahala, film presentations are also showcased on Kauai, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island of Hawaii throughout November 2024. HIFF actually offers year-round community engagement events.
Come along and join Ms. Beckie Stocchetti to discover the rest of the most fascinating and engaging story of HIFF.
