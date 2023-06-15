Hawai’i Land Trust—nurturing environmental and cultural stewardship

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands on the island of Maui. Wilmer visits with Scott Fisher, Director of Land Stewardship and ʻOlu Campbell, CEO of Hawaii Land Trust (HILT).

Hawaiian Land Trust / Waihee Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge

Come along and join Fisher and Campbell as they share fascinating insights about the trust’s various archeological and environmental preserves located around the Hawaiian Islands in addition to Maui’s Coastal Wetlands and Dunes.

Tom Wilmer / Scott Fisher (right) with Olu Campbell at Waihe'e dunes and wetlands on the island of Maui

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts /

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify