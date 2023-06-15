© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Hawai’i Land Trust—nurturing environmental and cultural stewardship

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 15, 2023 at 9:58 PM PDT
2022 Opio at Waihe'e Wetlands and Dunes on the island of Maui
Hawaii Land Trust
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands on the island of Maui. Wilmer visits with Scott Fisher, Director of Land Stewardship and ʻOlu Campbell, CEO of Hawaii Land Trust (HILT).

Waihee Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge
Hawaiian Land Trust
Come along and join Fisher and Campbell as they share fascinating insights about the trust’s various archeological and environmental preserves located around the Hawaiian Islands in addition to Maui’s Coastal Wetlands and Dunes.

Scott Fisher (right) with Olu Campbell at Waihe'e dunes and wetlands on the island of Maui
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
