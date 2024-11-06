Canada rocks at Hawaii international Film Festival

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Beckie Stocchetti, Executive Director of Hawaii International Film Festival as she shares Canadian filmmakers’ connection with the Festival, from Shogun to the Getting Lost TV series documentary.

Hollywood North Buzz The Osaka harbour was a set built around a manmade inlet at the closed Flavelle sawmill on the Port Moody, British Columbia waterfront for the filming of Shogun.

We’ll then meet up with Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, co-writers and producers of the FX television series SHŌGUN, recipient of 18 Emmy Awards and 25 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Drama Series.

Marks and Kondo share fascinating insights about on-location filming in Burnaby, British Columbia where they created a mammoth outdoor set replicating Osaka, Japan in 1600.

Shogun on location sets in British Columbia video

The series included on-location filming in British Columbia for 10 months, from the Fall of 2021 through the Spring of 2022 — from Wya Point on Vancouver Island to Minaty Bay on Howe Sound, to Vancouver, with a huge harbour set in Port Moody.

Hollywood North Buzz Shogun on location filming in British Columbia

Previous to the September gala awards ceremony at the Hawaii International Film Festival, SHŌGUN had already had made history with 14 “Creative Arts” Emmy wins the previous weekend, the most by a show in a single season.

SHŌGUN practically swept all technical categories, with episode-specific wins for outstanding cinematography, visual and sound editing, period costumes, hairstyling and makeup.

It also won overall Creative Arts Emmys for main title design, outstanding casting for a drama series, and outstanding short-form nonfiction or reality series for THE MAKING OF SHŌGUN.

Kondo and Marks were also the recipients of Hawaii International Film Festival’s 2024 “Career Achievement Award”.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the award recognition is “a major moment for Asian representation and non-English-language television.” SHŌGUN is the very first majority non-English-language series to win in the outstanding drama series category

Kondo is a nationally recognized fiction writer, while Marks Is a veteran television and film writer with credits that include an Oscar nomination for co-writing TOP GUN: MAVERICK.

Teddi Anderson Getting Lost Documentary producer Emily Claire (left) with Tom Wilmer (center) Taylor Morden, Director (right)

Next up is a visit with Getting Lost documentary director, Taylor Morden and Producer Emily Claire for the inside story of the documentary Getting Lost.

It was September 22, 2004, 20 years ago, when the ABC Network first aired the pilot episode of LOST.

Two decades since the groundbreaking series first captivated audiences with its blend of mystery, sci-fi, and human drama, LOST redefined television storytelling with its nonlinear narrative and intricate plot twists.

Set on a mysterious island after a plane crash, the show explored themes of fate, survival, and redemption while weaving in supernatural elements that kept viewers theorizing until the very end.

Two decades later, LOST continues to be celebrated for its daring creativity, emotional depth, and its ability to keep audiences hooked, even as they rewatch and reconsider the show’s many unanswered questions.

From 2004 through 2010, the Northshore of O’ahu was a stand-in location for a mysterious island that was a pivotal point of the episodic sci-fi television series.

Lost was an Emmy-winning #1 network show that introduced audiences to serialized science-fiction storytelling and paved the way for the higher budget and the shorter seasons of today’s television.

Director, Taylor Morden says, The Last Blockbuster, Getting Lost is the definitive retrospective on the show and its lasting impact on the cast, crew and fan community. Morden adds, “Losties” will be enthralled by this documentary that tells how a hastily greenlit ABC pilot put into motion one of television’s groundbreaking series.

The good, the bad, the hotly debated, it’s all revealed in the documentary Getting lost through interviews with the creators, writers, cast members, local production staff and background actors.

Come along and join the conversation….

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

