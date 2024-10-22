Healing Lahaina—documentary chronicles community healing through strength

Director Laurel Tamayo’s family lost their multigenerational home in the 2023 Lahaina wildfire, the deadliest wildfire in modern US history. Through personal recounts, this documentary paints an intimate portrait of survival, climate change and colonization, and community resilience.

Healing Lahaina Laurel Tamayo

Many have seen the shocking images and videos from the destruction of the Lahaina fire, but as news stories slow down many survivors are living in uncertainty.

This documentary highlights the personal stories of Lahaina survivors, and how a community finds strength and resilience through healing. This documentary tells their story, while also acting as a global call to action for climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

Laurel Tamayo Tom Wilmer (left) with Tehya Jennett, Producer of Healing Lahaina documentary

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Patagonia community film screening on the island of Oahu, for a visit with director, Laurel Tamayo and producer, Tehya Jennett to discover the rest of the story.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

