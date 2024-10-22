© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Healing Lahaina—documentary chronicles community healing through strength

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 22, 2024 at 8:12 PM PDT
Promo for Healing Lahaina film.
Healing Lahaina documentary filmmakers
Promo for Healing Lahaina film.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Healing Lahaina filmmakers at a community screening of their poignant new documentary, Healing Lahaina in conjunction with the 2024 Hawaii International Film Festival.

Director Laurel Tamayo’s family lost their multigenerational home in the 2023 Lahaina wildfire, the deadliest wildfire in modern US history. Through personal recounts, this documentary paints an intimate portrait of survival, climate change and colonization, and community resilience.

Laurel Tamayo
Healing Lahaina
Laurel Tamayo

Many have seen the shocking images and videos from the destruction of the Lahaina fire, but as news stories slow down many survivors are living in uncertainty.

This documentary highlights the personal stories of Lahaina survivors, and how a community finds strength and resilience through healing. This documentary tells their story, while also acting as a global call to action for climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

Tom Wilmer (left) with Tehya Jennett, Producer of Healing Lahaina documentary
Laurel Tamayo
Tom Wilmer (left) with Tehya Jennett, Producer of Healing Lahaina documentary

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Patagonia community film screening on the island of Oahu, for a visit with director, Laurel Tamayo and producer, Tehya Jennett to discover the rest of the story.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

