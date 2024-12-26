Ant Street Inn & Main Street House—raising the hospitality bar in Brenham, TX

Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Keith Hankins as he shares the journey to become innkeepers in Brenham, Texas with his artist wife Suzy.

Tom Wilmer Ant Street Inn, Brenham TX

The couple purchased two historic places--the classic Main Street House built in 1920 and the Historic Ant Street Inn in the heart of old town Brenham.

Tom Wilmer Keith Hankins at his Main Street House B&B in Brenham, Texas

Keith traded in his hat as a health care administrator, while Suzie continued her career as an artist when they relocated to Brenham from St. Louis, Missouri to start the next chapter of their lives.

Come along and join Keith as he shares their story.

The intro & outro, underbed music in this show was performed by Texas Hill Country musician, songwriter John Arthur Martinez.

