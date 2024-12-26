© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Ant Street Inn & Main Street House—raising the hospitality bar in Brenham, TX

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 26, 2024 at 9:31 PM PST
Main Street House B&B, Brenham, TX
Tom Wilmer
Main Street House B&B, Brenham, TX

The tale of how Artist, Suzy Hankins and her husband Keith radically transformed their lives by deciding to become innkeepers of historic properties in Brenham, Texas.

Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Keith Hankins as he shares the journey to become innkeepers in Brenham, Texas with his artist wife Suzy.

Ant Street Inn, Brenham TX
Tom Wilmer
Ant Street Inn, Brenham TX

The couple purchased two historic places--the classic Main Street House built in 1920 and the Historic Ant Street Inn in the heart of old town Brenham.

Keith Hankins at his Main Street House B&B in Brenham, Texas
Tom Wilmer
Keith Hankins at his Main Street House B&B in Brenham, Texas

Keith traded in his hat as a health care administrator, while Suzie continued her career as an artist when they relocated to Brenham from St. Louis, Missouri to start the next chapter of their lives.

Come along and join Keith as he shares their story.

The intro & outro, underbed music in this show was performed by Texas Hill Country musician, songwriter John Arthur Martinez.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
