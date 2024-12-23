© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Heaven on earth—Milk & Honey Ranch in the heart of Texas

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 23, 2024 at 8:08 PM PST
Brent Phillips (right) at Milk & Honey Ranch, Burton, TX
Jimmy Branch
Brent Phillips (right) at Milk & Honey Ranch, Burton, TX

Brent Phillips, shares the story of creating Milk & Honey Ranch in Burton, Texas, an organic farm that’s a popular getaway for couples and families.

 


Brent Phillips, his wife Daniela and their kids own and manage the Milk & Honey Ranch in Burton, Texas.

Milk & Honey Ranch lakeside cottages
Milk & Honey Ranch, Burton TX
Milk & Honey Ranch lakeside cottages

Their ranch is way out in the country but close to Texas towns and cities. For example Brenham and Texas A&M are surprisingly close by and it’s a comfortable drive to major urban centers such as Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

But once you settle in at the Ranch, you’ll feel like you’re a planet away from urbanity.

 In addition to the cottages, casitas, a treehouse and geodesic dome accommodations, there’s an upscale spa and gym, a pool and more at this distinctive four-star hideaway.

 For families, a big draw at the 54-acre farm-stay experience is the opportunity to feed the animals, milk a cow, collect eggs, and even cuddle with a Highland cow.

Kayaking, canoeing, e-biking and even skeet shooting target practice are equally popular draws. The most fascinating aspect of Milk & Honey Ranch is the back-story of how it came to fruition.

Brent and his family migrated from South Africa to start a new life in America—but it was an encounter with a major freeze and power cut that led Brent to reimagine life for his family without being dependent on the energy grid, or dependent on ordering food for the family, online.

 Brent visualized and subsequently built a sustainable, organic farm for his family in 2021. They all came to love their new lives so much, it led the Phillips to share their agrarian utopia with the world.

Milk & Honey Ranch lakeside cottages
Tom Wilmer
Milk & Honey Ranch lakeside cottages

They built an array of accommodations with attendant upscale amenities and services, including a full-service restaurant, and opened their ranch to overnight guests, and they haven’t looked back.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Brent Phillips at Milk & Honey Ranch to discover the story of the family’s incredible, life-changing journey.

The underbed music in this show was performed by Texas Hill Country musician John Arthur Martinez based in Marble Falls.

