Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Old town San Antonio’s legendary La Panaderia bakery/café

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 9, 2024 at 9:20 PM PST
Ray Gutierrez, general manager at La Panaderia in downtown San Antonio visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer about why the bakery is a must-do destination for locals and visitors alike.


There’s almost always a line down the sidewalk of passionate La Panaderia fans waiting their turn to savor the treats—come along and discover why.

Gutierrez shared La Pandaderia’s backstory. “The owners, brothers José and David Cáceres. He explained that they opened the bakery-cafe La Panadería in 2014 to share their Mexican heritage and love for baking with the people of their adopted hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

The Cáceres’ passion for baking began when they were young boys selling loaves of their mother, Doña Josefina’s fresh baked bread on the streets of Mexico City.

Eventually José and David took over their mother’s homegrown business and started baking on a large scale, supplying bread and pan dulce for businesses throughout Mexico.

After finding financial success in Mexico, the brothers realized they wanted to get back to the basics, and they decided to bring their passion for bread cultura to Texas.

La Panadería, specializing in making handmade bread and pan dulce inspired by Mexico’s Golden Era, or Epoca de Oro, also draws influence from French, Italian and American bread making techniques.

La Panadería’s unique approach to breadmaking includes a 48-hour fermentation process that results in artisan baked goods unlike any other.

The attention to detail and welcoming atmosphere found at La Panaderia have quickly made the bakery and café a staple in the Alamo City.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

