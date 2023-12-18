A Christmastime exploration of San Antonio, Texas

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from San Antonio, Texas for a Christmastime exploration of the historic city of more than 1.5 million that paradoxically has a most welcoming small-town feel.

We’ll start our exploration with Dee Dee Poteete, Visit San Antonio’s regional Communications Director who shares cool tales of the city’s unique, historic charms and destinations.

And then it’s a visit with Nina Shorkrian, Senior Marketing Manager at the JW Marriott Hill Country San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa where she shares touching tales of just how the resort does such an enchanting job of crafting a winter wonderland specifically for families.

Next up we head to the heart of old-town San Antonio, just around the corner from the legendary Alamo, where Marc Anderson, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio shares fascinating insights about Holidays on Houston Street and its European-esque Christkindlmarket that just rocks with an infectious and friendly small-town feel.

Highlights include an array of craft booths, carolers, and a stunning nighttime aerial drone-show high in the sky above Houston Street.

Anderson also shares tales of just why the city is such an endearing, welcoming, visitor-friendly destination that just happens to be America’s fastest growing city, welcoming more than 50 new residents every day.

Next up is Jeanie Culver, CEO of Dallas based Culver Public Relations, who offers cool insights about the broad reach of diverse and alluring destinations around the state of Texas.

The music bridges in this show were performed by award-winning Marble Falls, TX musician/songwriter John Arthur Martinez

