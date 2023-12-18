© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A Christmastime exploration of San Antonio, Texas

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 18, 2023 at 9:58 PM PST
Holidays on Houston Street downtown San Antonio
Tom Wilmer
Holidays on Houston Street downtown San Antonio TX

San Antonio, TX rocks at Christmastime, come along and discover why


Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from San Antonio, Texas for a Christmastime exploration of the historic city of more than 1.5 million that paradoxically has a most welcoming small-town feel.

Christmastime partiers floating down San Antonio's Riverwalk
Tom Wilmer
Christmastime partiers floating down San Antonio's Riverwalk

 We’ll start our exploration with Dee Dee Poteete, Visit San Antonio’s regional Communications Director who shares cool tales of the city’s unique, historic charms and destinations.

Dee Dee Poteete, Visit San Antonio
VisitSanAntonio
Dee Dee Poteete, Visit San Antonio Regional Communications Manager

 And then it’s a visit with Nina Shorkrian, Senior Marketing Manager at the JW Marriott Hill Country San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa where she shares touching tales of just how the resort does such an enchanting job of crafting a winter wonderland specifically for families.

Nina Shokrian, Senior Marketing Manager at the JW Marriott Hill Country San Antonio Resort and Spa
JW Marriott
Nina Shokrian, Senior Marketing Manager at the JW Marriott Hill Country San Antonio Resort and Spa
Snow Flow Mountain at J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa
JW Marriott
Snow Flow Mountain at J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa
Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) with Marc Anderson, CEO Visit San Antonio
Clay Carabajal
Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) with Marc Anderson, CEO Visit San Antonio

Next up we head to the heart of old-town San Antonio, just around the corner from the legendary Alamo, where Marc Anderson, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio shares fascinating insights about Holidays on Houston Street and its European-esque Christkindlmarket that just rocks with an infectious and friendly small-town feel.

Festive San Antonio Trolly
Tom Wilmer
Festive San Antonio Trolly
Everything in San Antonio is lit up for Christmastime in San Antonio
Tom Wilmer
Everything in San Antonio is lit up for Christmastime in San Antonio

Highlights include an array of craft booths, carolers, and a stunning nighttime aerial drone-show high in the sky above Houston Street.

Anderson also shares tales of just why the city is such an endearing, welcoming, visitor-friendly destination that just happens to be America’s fastest growing city, welcoming more than 50 new residents every day.

Reenactor at the Alamo, San Antonio TX
Tom Wilmer
Reinactor at the Alamo, San Antonio, TX
Jeanie Culver, CEO Dallas, Texas based Culver PR
KLEKAMP GROUP
Jeanie Culver, CEO Dallas, Texas based Culver PR

Next up is Jeanie Culver, CEO of Dallas based Culver Public Relations, who offers cool insights about the broad reach of diverse and alluring destinations around the state of Texas.

The music bridges in this show were performed by award-winning Marble Falls, TX musician/songwriter John Arthur Martinez

Click here to have a listen to his Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer interview and discover how one of John's music cuts went in to outer space with NASA.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers

scroll down to view a sampler of other Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Texas destination podcasts.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
