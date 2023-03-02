A conversation with Admiral Nimitz Foundation CEO General Michael Hagee USMC (Ret.)
Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Four Star General Michael Hagee, USMC, Ret.
General Hagee served as the 33rd Commandant of the United States Marine Corps before retiring to Fredericksburg, Texas in 2010 to serve as President and CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation.
Come along and join the conversation as General Hagee shares fascinating insights about his hometown of Fredericksburg; the National Museum of the Pacific War; his admiration for Admiral Nimitz and fundamental reasons why the United States military is superior to both China and Russia.