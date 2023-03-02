A conversation with Admiral Nimitz Foundation CEO General Michael Hagee USMC (Ret.)

Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Four Star General Michael Hagee, USMC, Ret.

Staff Sgt D. Myles Cullen / Nikon D2X Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps General Michael Hagee speaks at the dedication ceremony of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia November 10, 2006. Dept. of Defense photo by USAF Staff Sgt. D. Myles Cullen (released)

General Hagee served as the 33rd Commandant of the United States Marine Corps before retiring to Fredericksburg, Texas in 2010 to serve as President and CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation.

Tom Wilmer / Nimitz Museum gallery in old Nimitz Hotel in Fredericsburg, Texas where Admiral Nimitz spent the first six years of his life.

Come along and join the conversation as General Hagee shares fascinating insights about his hometown of Fredericksburg; the National Museum of the Pacific War; his admiration for Admiral Nimitz and fundamental reasons why the United States military is superior to both China and Russia.