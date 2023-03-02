© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A conversation with Admiral Nimitz Foundation CEO General Michael Hagee USMC (Ret.)

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 2, 2023 at 10:22 PM PST
Tom Wilmer
/
Bronze statue of Admiral Chester Nimitz in downtown Fredericksburg, TX

Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Four Star General Michael Hagee, USMC, Ret.

Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps General Michael Hagee speaks at the dedication ceremony of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia November 10, 2006. Dept. of Defense photo by USAF Staff Sgt. D. Myles Cullen (released)

General Hagee served as the 33rd Commandant of the United States Marine Corps before retiring to Fredericksburg, Texas in 2010 to serve as President and CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation.

Nimitz Museum gallery in old Nimitz Hotel in Fredericsburg, Texas where Admiral Nimitz spent the first six years of his life.

Come along and join the conversation as General Hagee shares fascinating insights about his hometown of Fredericksburg; the National Museum of the Pacific War; his admiration for Admiral Nimitz and fundamental reasons why the United States military is superior to both China and Russia.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
