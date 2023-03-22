Fredericksburg’s Eaker BBQ—among Texas Monthly’s Top 50 BBQ in the state

Lance Eaker and his wife Boo, dubbed “Queen-of-Sides” took a leap of faith in 2018 when they opened Eaker Barbecue in Fredericksburg, Texas.

In 2021 Eaker’s Barbeque was voted among the Top 50 BBQ joints in the State of Texas by Texas Monthly. The couple specializes in what Lance refers to as “South Texas Style” using primarily mesquite with post oak to slow smoke prime meats.

Wife Boo’s Korean-heritage inspired menu items, with a dash of kimchi, give their menu offerings a distinctive appeal.

Eaker’s Japchae (sweet potato noodles with veggies) and a side of kimchi with pulled-pork and ribs are eve-popular local favorites at the Fredericksburg BBQ joint.

