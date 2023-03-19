Jill Elliot—Raising the home décor bar in Fredericksburg, Texas

It was luck of timing that exactly when a historic circa-1920s Fredericksburg former laundry building came up for rent that Jill Elliot happened to be driving past moments after a for rent sign went up.

Elliot spun a U-turn and cut a deal on the spot with the landlord and subsequently opened her new upscale home décor shop, Blackchalk Home and Laundry.

Elliott proudly specializes in North Carolina and Virginia made high-end furniture. She also makes overseas buying trips to Morocco, Kenya, India and elsewhere to seak out local craft people to purchase crafts, jewelry and textiles for her shop.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an insightful conversation with entrepreneur Jill Elliot at her Blackchalk Home and Laundry shop in Fredericksburg’s warehouse district on Lincoln Street.

