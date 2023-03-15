Evelyn Washburne, Fredericksburg TX culinary wizard

Evelyn Washburne and her husband, John have absolutely no fear about incubating culinary startups in the historic town of Fredericksburg, Texas with a storied legacy of German immigrants who first settled here in the 1840’s.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with empresário Evelyn, whose transforming Fredericksburg’s fine food and wine landscape anchored by their Side Street Hospitality enterprise.

Tom Wilmer / Cozy atmosphere at La Bergerie in Fredericksurg. TX

Wilmer met up with Evelyn at one of their newest ventures, La Bergerie an artisanal wine bar and market specializing in fine wines and a tempting assortment of gourmet goodies. It seems that everything the Washburnes touch quickly turns golden.

