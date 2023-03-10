Case Fischer of Fredericksburg, Texas’s legendary Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods—a conversation

Back In 1969, Mark Fischer, founded Fischer & Wieser’s Das Peach Haus® a roadside fruit stand, built utilizing a renovated 1870 German log cabin.

Das Peach Haus quickly became the place to go in Fredericksburg, Texas for locally harvested peaches and preserves.

Fast-forward a decade, Mark’s son, Case Fischer, was harvesting summer peaches and a growing passion for the process of farming and preserving fresh peaches.

Tom Wilmer / Case Fischer at Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods in Fredericksburg, Texas

Case went to Mark and said, “I think we can really do something with these jams and jellies!” – and Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods was born.

Tom Wilmer / Mark Wieser, patriarch of Fischer & Weiser Specialty Foods in Fredericksburg, Texas

Today, Fischer & Wieser makes over 150 specialty products that are sold around the country and around the world.

By the way it was Fischer & Wieser’s legendary Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce that created the viral buzz and love affair for chipotle sauce across America.

