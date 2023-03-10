Case Fischer of Fredericksburg, Texas’s legendary Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods—a conversation
Back In 1969, Mark Fischer, founded Fischer & Wieser’s Das Peach Haus® a roadside fruit stand, built utilizing a renovated 1870 German log cabin.
Das Peach Haus quickly became the place to go in Fredericksburg, Texas for locally harvested peaches and preserves.
Fast-forward a decade, Mark’s son, Case Fischer, was harvesting summer peaches and a growing passion for the process of farming and preserving fresh peaches.
Case went to Mark and said, “I think we can really do something with these jams and jellies!” – and Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods was born.
Today, Fischer & Wieser makes over 150 specialty products that are sold around the country and around the world.
By the way it was Fischer & Wieser’s legendary Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce that created the viral buzz and love affair for chipotle sauce across America.
The Intro and Outro underbed music was performed by renowned Hill Country musician John Arthur Martinez, based in the historic town of Marble Falls.
