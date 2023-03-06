© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A conversation with National Museum of the Pacific War's Museum Director David Shields

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 6, 2023 at 2:00 AM PST
Tom Wilmer
/
David Shields, Museum Director at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas

Join David Shields, Museum Director at the National Museum of the Pacific War for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Tom Wilmer
/
Engaging displays throughout the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, TX

Dedicated to all those who served in the Pacific War, the museum is the world's premier museum about World War II's Pacific Theater, located in the heart of historic Fredericksburg, Texas.

Tom Wilmer
/
School field trip visiting the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/
Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

NPR.ORG
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory and the NPR One app.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
