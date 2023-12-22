© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

19th Century Lone Star Brewery reimagined as trendsetting San Antonio Museum of Art

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM PST
SAMA San Antonio Museum of Art west courtyard view
ANSEN SEALE
SAMA San Antonio Museum of Art west courtyard view

Emily Neff, PhD takes us on a tour of the world-class San Antonio Museum of Art

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the world class San Antonio Museum of Art, dubbed affectionately as SAMA, for a fascinating conversation with the Museum’s Celso Director, Emily Neff, PhD.

Emily Neff PhD Celso Director at SAMA
Josh Huskin
Emily Neff PhD Celso Director at SAMA

A visit to SAMA, housed in the legendary old Lone Star Brewery facility, takes one around the world and through five thousand years of art.

Ancient Mediterranean art at SAMA
Ancient Mediterranean art at SAMA

SAMA is renowned for showcasing the most comprehensive ancient Greek, Roman, and Egyptian art collection in the southern United States.

 

SAMA'S popular art gallery
Felicia Sealey
SAMA'S popular art gallery

The Nelson A. Rockefeller Latin American art wing spans the ages, from the ancient Americas to the present, and includes an outstanding collection of popular art.

In the contemporary galleries, works of internationally recognized artists share prominence with notable Texas and regional art. The comprehensive Asian art wing displays works from Korea, India, and Japan, and includes an important Chinese ceramics collection.

Coming up is SAMA’s “The Age of Armor”--Treasures from the Higgins Armory Collection, February 16, 2024 through May 12, 2024

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on NPR.ORG's Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on NPR.ORG's Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
