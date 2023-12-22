19th Century Lone Star Brewery reimagined as trendsetting San Antonio Museum of Art

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the world class San Antonio Museum of Art, dubbed affectionately as SAMA, for a fascinating conversation with the Museum’s Celso Director, Emily Neff, PhD.

Josh Huskin Emily Neff PhD Celso Director at SAMA

A visit to SAMA, housed in the legendary old Lone Star Brewery facility, takes one around the world and through five thousand years of art.

Ancient Mediterranean art at SAMA

SAMA is renowned for showcasing the most comprehensive ancient Greek, Roman, and Egyptian art collection in the southern United States.

Felicia Sealey

SAMA'S popular art gallery

The Nelson A. Rockefeller Latin American art wing spans the ages, from the ancient Americas to the present, and includes an outstanding collection of popular art.

In the contemporary galleries, works of internationally recognized artists share prominence with notable Texas and regional art. The comprehensive Asian art wing displays works from Korea, India, and Japan, and includes an important Chinese ceramics collection.

Coming up is SAMA’s “The Age of Armor”--Treasures from the Higgins Armory Collection, February 16, 2024 through May 12, 2024

NPR.ORG Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on NPR.ORG's Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify