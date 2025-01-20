Discovering Memphis, Tennessee’s National Civil Rights Museum

The Lorraine Motel where Martin Luther King Jr., was assassinated on April 4, 1968 serves today as the powerful anchor of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee.

March 3rd 1968 Martin Luther King delivered his last speech at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee. The next day, April 4th 1968--Martin Luther King was assassinated at the Loraine Motel in Memphis.

Twenty three years later, the National Civil Rights Museum was unveiled and it has continued unabated to showcase and teach the history and legacy of civil rights--from the arrival of the first slaves on the shores of America to lynchings, sit-ins, the Freedom Riders, Rosa Parks in Birmingham, Brown Vs. Board of Education and the perpetuation of Jim Crow today.

This show is re-shared as a Best-of-the-Best Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Podcast.

NPR.ORG Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify