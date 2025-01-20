© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Discovering Memphis, Tennessee’s National Civil Rights Museum

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 20, 2025 at 10:42 AM PST
Memphis—Room 306 at the Lorraine Motel serves today as the anchor of the National Civil Rights Museum in Tennessee
Tom Wilmer
Memphis—Room 306 at the Lorraine Motel serves today as the anchor of the National Civil Rights Museum in Tennessee

A best-of-the-best Journeys podcast—recorded live in Memphis with Faith Morris at the poignant National Civil Rights Museum

The Lorraine Motel where Martin Luther King Jr., was assassinated on April 4, 1968 serves today as the powerful anchor of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee.

March 3rd 1968 Martin Luther King delivered his last speech at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee. The next day, April 4th 1968--Martin Luther King was assassinated at the Loraine Motel in Memphis.

Twenty three years later, the National Civil Rights Museum was unveiled and it has continued unabated to showcase and teach the history and legacy of civil rights--from the arrival of the first slaves on the shores of America to lynchings, sit-ins, the Freedom Riders, Rosa Parks in Birmingham, Brown Vs. Board of Education and the perpetuation of Jim Crow today.

This show is re-shared as a Best-of-the-Best Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Podcast.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
