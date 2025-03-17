© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Lubbock, TX Silent Wings Museum showcases WWII gliders

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 17, 2025 at 7:54 PM PDT
Come along and discover the Silent Wings Museum in Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas is the home of the Silent Wings Museum—a showcase of the U.S. Army Air Corps, glider aircraft program. Approximately 14,000 glider aircraft were manufactured for combat roles in the European theater of WWII.

The gliders first saw duty in Italy and subsequently played a vital role in delivering troops and material during the D-Day invasion of Normandy.

Only five glider aircraft remain in the world and one is showcased at the Silent Wings Museum in Lubbock.

Glider training bases were located around America. Lubbock served as one of the key training facilities where more than 5,000 glider pilots received their wings before shipping out overseas.

Today, just a stone’s throw from the old South Plains Army Air Corps airfield is the Silent Wings Museum with an incredible array of historic artifacts, including a fully restored CG 4A glider.

