Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from English Newsom Cellars in Lubbock, Texas. Grower and wine producer Steve Newsom shares insights about the unique…
Join Visit Lubbock's McKenna Dowdle and Lacie Freelen as they take us on an audio tour of cool things to do and see in Lubbock. Journeys associate…
Teresa Stephens, owner of the Lubbock, Texas Cast Iron Grill recounts her fear of the homeless, until she confronted her phobia and wound up embracing and…
The iconic windmill has been a part of western landscape since the mid 1800s.Tanya Meadows at the American Wind and Power Center in Lubbock, Texas, and…
80 percent of Texas grapes are grown here. Twenty five percent of the country’s cotton, and yes, beef is big here too. And this is why Lubbock is the home…