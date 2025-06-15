© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum—homage to more than 7,000 sunken vessels

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 15, 2025 at 9:46 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Whitefish Point Light Station located on the shores of Lake Superior in Upper Michigan was first activated 1849
Tom Wilmer
Whitefish Point Light Station located on the shores of Lake Superior in Upper Michigan was first activated 1849

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum is located at Whitefish Point in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the southeast corner of Lake Superior. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Bruce Lynn, Executive Director of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Bruce Lynn, Executive Director of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum noted that “the museum has become one of Michigan’s most popular destinations in the cultural tourism industry, attracting nearly 100,000 visitors each season.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, Whitefish Point, Michigan
Tom Wilmer
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, Whitefish Point, Michigan

Museum patrons learn about the perils of maritime transport on the Great Lakes at the Whitefish Point Light Station, an historic site on the National Register of Historic Places.

Lake steamer going through the SOO Locks Sault Ste. Marie,Michigan Upper Peninsula
Tom Wilmer
Lake steamer going through the SOO Locks Sault Ste. Marie,Michigan Upper Peninsula

We are also home of the Whitefish Point Light Tower, which has been in continuous operation since 1861, making it the oldest operating lighthouse on Lake Superior.”

Great lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
Tom Wilmer
Great lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

The demise of the ore carrier SS Edmond Fitzgerald in November 1975, just 17 miles from the Whitefish Point lighthouse, is remembered as one of Lake Superior’s most tragic shipwrecks. The demise of the Edmund Fitzgerald spurred Canadian musician, Gordon Lightfoot to pen the hit song “The Wreck of the Edmond Fitzgerald”. The song quickly became a #1 hit in America

Ship's bell retrieved from the Edmund Fitzgferald
Tom Wilmer
Ship's bell retrieved from the Edmund Fitzgferald

This show is re-shared as a “best-of-the-best” Journeys of Discovery podcast.

The Mackinac Bridge is a suspension bridge that connects the Upper and Lower peninsulas of the state of Michigan. It spans the Straits of Mackinac, connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Huron
Tom Wilmer
The Mackinac Bridge is a suspension bridge that connects the Upper and Lower peninsulas of the state of Michigan. It spans the Straits of Mackinac, connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Huron

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content