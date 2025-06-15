The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum—homage to more than 7,000 sunken vessels
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum is located at Whitefish Point in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the southeast corner of Lake Superior. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Bruce Lynn, Executive Director of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Bruce Lynn, Executive Director of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum noted that “the museum has become one of Michigan’s most popular destinations in the cultural tourism industry, attracting nearly 100,000 visitors each season.
Museum patrons learn about the perils of maritime transport on the Great Lakes at the Whitefish Point Light Station, an historic site on the National Register of Historic Places.
We are also home of the Whitefish Point Light Tower, which has been in continuous operation since 1861, making it the oldest operating lighthouse on Lake Superior.”
The demise of the ore carrier SS Edmond Fitzgerald in November 1975, just 17 miles from the Whitefish Point lighthouse, is remembered as one of Lake Superior’s most tragic shipwrecks. The demise of the Edmund Fitzgerald spurred Canadian musician, Gordon Lightfoot to pen the hit song “The Wreck of the Edmond Fitzgerald”. The song quickly became a #1 hit in America
This show is re-shared as a “best-of-the-best” Journeys of Discovery podcast.
