Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

In search of the perfect cup of coffee at Big Island’s Greenwell Farms

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 15, 2025 at 9:44 PM PDT
Greenwell Farms coffee plantation tour on the Big Island of Hawaii

Exploring the art of brewing the ideal cup of coffee and much more at Greenwell Farms

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits Greenwell Farms on the Island of Hawaii. Greenwell Farms started 173 years ago as a cattle operation and eventually morphed into becoming a trendsetting producer of 100% estate grown Kona Coffee.

Only coffee beans grown in the Kona District on the Big Island can claim the title Kona coffee. The identical bean grown on Kauai or Maui, for example, cannot legally be called Kona coffee.

Greenwell Farms coffee trees on the Big Island of Hawaii

Tom Wilmer visited at Greenwell Farms to discover the to discover the world of Greenwell Farms’ distinctive Kona coffee and the art of cupping with Certified Q-grader Chai in conjunction with the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival.

This show originally aired August 6, 2019 is re-shared as a "Best-of-the-Best" Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast.

Lush tropical flowers abound on the Big Island of Hawaii

In Case you’re interested in attending the festival, the 2025 Kona Coffee Cultural Festival is tentatively scheduled for November 7-16. It is the oldest and one of the most successful food festivals in Hawaii, celebrating Kona's coffee heritage and culture. The festival includes a variety of events such as the Miss Kona Coffee Scholarship Competition, coffee cupping competitions, art exhibits, and cultural performances.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
