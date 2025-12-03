© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A visit aboard the legendary USS Missouri berthed at Pearl Harbor

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:36 PM PST
The USS Missouri permanently berthed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer on Oahu at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii aboard the “Mighty Mo”.

Wilmer visits with the President and Chief Executive Officer of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Michael Carr.

The legendary Battleship USS Missouri, fondly nicknamed “The Mighty Mo”, saw action toward the end of WWII. It was on the deck of the Missouri that the Japanese government formally surrendered in Tokyo Bay on September 2nd 1945.

The USS Missouri berthed at Pearl Harbor on Ford Island
Michael Car, President and Chief Executive Officer of the USS Missouri Memorial Association shares insights about the Missouri’s role in WWII and duty in the Korean Conflict and the Gulf War before retiring from service in 1992, and its role today as a living museum permanently berthed in Pearl Harbor.

A Japanese Zero, like the one on display at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum on Ford Island, crashed into the USS Missouri, fortunately with little damage and no onboard deaths.
Carr noted that the Missouri was built in the midst of World War II in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and christened the USS Missouri (BB 63) the youngest of her other Iowa-class sisters, following USS Iowa (bBB 61), USS New Jersey (BB 62), and USS Wisconsin (BB 64). Like her sisters, she was designed to be a fast battleship: a warship that balanced firepower and armor without sacrificing speed. 

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
