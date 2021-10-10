-
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with author and former Hawaiian Airlines sales executive Don McPhail. McPhail’s eight decades of…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Camp Roberts, the U.S. Army training base located 16 miles north of Paso Robles, where he visits with Gary McMaster,…
In the depths of World War II, top-secret labs were staffed around the clock to create a nuclear bomb. Oak Ridge in Tennessee, dubbed 'Secret City,' was…
On this week’s Issues & Ideas, one of the Central Coast’s most prominent music festivals starts soon. We chat with Festival Mozaic music director Scott…
On this episode of Issues & Ideas, we revisit how the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II affected the Central Coast, in a conversation…
The USS Alabama (commissioned August 16, 1942) served in the North Atlantic in 1943 and subsequently the South Pacific. With a crew of 2,500 the USS…
Life in America and most poignantly in the Hawaiian Islands was jarringly transformed in one day, the day of the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the…
Daniel Martinez, National Park Service Chief Historian at the WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument Pearl Harbor, Oahu shares his personal odyssey…
In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor--probably the most transformative moment in 20th century history--the…
Morro Bay Maritime Museum board member, Judy Salamacha talks with correspondent, Tom Wilmer about the June 4th and 5th festivities celebrating the…