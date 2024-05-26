© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Central Coast veteran recollects WWII service aboard USS Idaho

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 26, 2024 at 10:36 AM PDT
Sailors aboard USS Idaho surrounding 14" gun turret
A few months before he died in 2013, Morro Bay resident Steve Pivarski recalled his WWII service in the US Navy aboard the Battleship USS Idaho with Tom Wilmer

 

Correspondent Tom Wilmer became friends with Annie Pivarski’s dad, Stanley “Steve” Pivarsky a few months before he passed on.

 A veteran of WWII, Steve, like most others who served, rarely ever talked about his three years shipboard on the battleship USS Idaho.

 When Wilmer met Steve, he was living in Morro Bay, terminal with cancer.

USS Idaho (BB-42) anchored in Hvalfjörður, Iceland, October 1941
After a few months of spending time with him, Wilmer asked if he would agree to an interview about his WWII experiences, and Wilmer said, I think, partly because I had served in the Air Force, he felt a kinship, and agreed to share.”

USS Idaho firing 14" guns during WWII battle
A few months after Wilmer conducted the interview in 2012, Pivarski passed away May 4th 2013. His daughter Annie and Wilmer remain indebted to Steve for sharing his story--as his voice and story will live on forever.

 We are sharing Pivarski’s interview 11 years after his passing as a Memorial Day tribute to his service as a gunner’s mate aboard the USS Idaho manning one of the 14” gun turrets.

 Following completion of basic training at Great Lakes Naval base north of Detroit, Michigan, Steve remained shipboard from 1942 through the conclusion of the war—including aboard ship in Tokyo Bay for the surrender ceremonies held on the neighboring battleship USS Missouri.

 Stanley, Steve Pivarski achieved the rank of Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class and was the recipient of both a Bronze and Silver Star for meritorious service.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
