© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

How life in Hawaii dramatically transformed after the Pearl Harbor attack

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 8, 2025 at 4:36 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Hickham airfield aftermath of Japanese Attack on December 7, 1941
Library of Congress
Hickham airfield aftermath of Japanese Attack on December 7, 1941

Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941 Marshall Law was declared in Honolulu, but very few residents of Japanese descent were ever interned.

Across the Hawaiian Islands, all U.S. currency was confiscated with Hawaiian war money issued in exchange.

Hawaiian war currency issued following the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor
Library of Congress
Hawaiian war currency issued following the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor

A curfew remained in effect for most of the war and unlike California coastal residents of Japanese descent, surprisingly very few Japanese-American Hawaiian residents were interned following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Civil Defense drills for residents of Hawaii were common following the December 7th attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
Bishop Museum
Civil Defense drills for residents of Hawaii were common following the December 7th attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Bishop Museum historian DeSoto Brown to learn the rest of the story about life in the Hawaiian Islands during WWII.

Bishop Museum, Honolulu, Hawaii
Tom Wilmer
Bishop Museum, Honolulu, Hawaii

This show is reposted as a "best-of-the-best" Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer broadcast in celebration of 36 years producing travel shows for California Central Coast NPR affiliate KCBX.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Pearl HarborHawaiiWWII
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer