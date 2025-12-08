How life in Hawaii dramatically transformed after the Pearl Harbor attack
Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941 Marshall Law was declared in Honolulu, but very few residents of Japanese descent were ever interned.
Across the Hawaiian Islands, all U.S. currency was confiscated with Hawaiian war money issued in exchange.
A curfew remained in effect for most of the war and unlike California coastal residents of Japanese descent, surprisingly very few Japanese-American Hawaiian residents were interned following the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Bishop Museum historian DeSoto Brown to learn the rest of the story about life in the Hawaiian Islands during WWII.
This show is reposted as a "best-of-the-best" Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer broadcast in celebration of 36 years producing travel shows for California Central Coast NPR affiliate KCBX.
You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify