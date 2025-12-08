How life in Hawaii dramatically transformed after the Pearl Harbor attack

Across the Hawaiian Islands, all U.S. currency was confiscated with Hawaiian war money issued in exchange.

Library of Congress Hawaiian war currency issued following the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor

A curfew remained in effect for most of the war and unlike California coastal residents of Japanese descent, surprisingly very few Japanese-American Hawaiian residents were interned following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Bishop Museum Civil Defense drills for residents of Hawaii were common following the December 7th attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Bishop Museum historian DeSoto Brown to learn the rest of the story about life in the Hawaiian Islands during WWII.

Tom Wilmer Bishop Museum, Honolulu, Hawaii

