WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Cal State Parks historian showcases Central Coast WWII era and pioneer women

Published April 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM PDT
amy hart at harmony headlands.png
California State Parks
/
Dr. Amy Hart, California State Parks historian exploring Harmony Headlands off Highway one north of Cayucos.

"Dr. Amy Hart, State Parks Historian, discusses the museum exhibitions and historic preservation work she is involved in across the San Luis Obispo Coast district.

Her projects seek to highlight underrepresented voices and untold stories of Central Coast history. Hart researches and curates museum exhibitions, oversees historic building rehabilitations, and shares local history with the public through presentations that can be found on the SLO Coast YouTube channel.

WWII Morro Bay.jpeg
U.S. Army signal Corps
/
WWII military training at Morro Bay, California

Hart's upcoming museum exhibition at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History explores WWII History in our local State Parks, and its launch celebration is part of WWII Commemoration Week, sponsored by the History Center of San Luis Obispo County."

WWII Setup 2.jpg
California State Parks
/
WWI display at Morro Bay Natural History Museum.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
