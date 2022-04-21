Cal State Parks historian showcases Central Coast WWII era and pioneer women

"Dr. Amy Hart, State Parks Historian, discusses the museum exhibitions and historic preservation work she is involved in across the San Luis Obispo Coast district.

Her projects seek to highlight underrepresented voices and untold stories of Central Coast history. Hart researches and curates museum exhibitions, oversees historic building rehabilitations, and shares local history with the public through presentations that can be found on the SLO Coast YouTube channel.

U.S. Army signal Corps / WWII military training at Morro Bay, California

Hart's upcoming museum exhibition at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History explores WWII History in our local State Parks, and its launch celebration is part of WWII Commemoration Week, sponsored by the History Center of San Luis Obispo County."

California State Parks / WWI display at Morro Bay Natural History Museum.

