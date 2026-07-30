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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Nevis Sun Tours offers award-winning immersive cultural experiences

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:53 AM PDT
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Greg Phillips. CEO of Nevis Sun Tours leads a group for a visit at historic St. Pauls Anglican church.
Nevis Sun Tours
Greg Phillips. CEO of Nevis Sun Tours leads a group for a visit at historic St. Pauls Anglican church.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Greg Phillips based on the island of Nevis as he shares the diverse cultural, culinary and historical immersive experiences offered on the island in the heart of the Caribbean via Nevis Sun Tours.

Local authority on Alexander Hamilton, and Lord Nelson, author and CEO of Nevis Sun Tours, Greg Phillips offers an array of immersive experiences including culinary outings and a captivating mock trial of Alexander Hamilton and British Admiral Horatio Nelson.

Nevis Sun Tours mock trial of Alexander Hamilton and Lord Nelson
Nevis Sun Tours
Nevis Sun Tours mock trial of Alexander Hamilton and Lord Nelson

Come along and join Correspondent Tom Wilmer for an in-depth conversation about the people, places, cuisine and culture of the island of Nevis with Greg Phillips, dramatist and a member of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Board and former CEO of Nevis Tourism

Nevis Sun Tours participants enjoy a Rastafarian vegan culinary experience
Nevis Sun Tours
Nevis Sun Tours participants enjoy a Rastafarian vegan culinary experience
Greg Phillips, CEO Nevis Sun Tours
Nevis Sun Tours
Greg Phillips, CEO Nevis Sun Tours
The island of Nevis from the air.
Courtesy Nevis Sun Tours
The island of Nevis from the air.

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
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