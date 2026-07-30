Nevis Sun Tours offers award-winning immersive cultural experiences

Local authority on Alexander Hamilton, and Lord Nelson, author and CEO of Nevis Sun Tours, Greg Phillips offers an array of immersive experiences including culinary outings and a captivating mock trial of Alexander Hamilton and British Admiral Horatio Nelson.

Nevis Sun Tours Nevis Sun Tours mock trial of Alexander Hamilton and Lord Nelson

Come along and join Correspondent Tom Wilmer for an in-depth conversation about the people, places, cuisine and culture of the island of Nevis with Greg Phillips, dramatist and a member of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Board and former CEO of Nevis Tourism.

Nevis Sun Tours Nevis Sun Tours participants enjoy a Rastafarian vegan culinary experience

Nevis Sun Tours Greg Phillips, CEO Nevis Sun Tours

Courtesy Nevis Sun Tours The island of Nevis from the air.

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify