Nevis Sun Tours offers award-winning immersive cultural experiences
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Greg Phillips based on the island of Nevis as he shares the diverse cultural, culinary and historical immersive experiences offered on the island in the heart of the Caribbean via Nevis Sun Tours.
Local authority on Alexander Hamilton, and Lord Nelson, author and CEO of Nevis Sun Tours, Greg Phillips offers an array of immersive experiences including culinary outings and a captivating mock trial of Alexander Hamilton and British Admiral Horatio Nelson.
Come along and join Correspondent Tom Wilmer for an in-depth conversation about the people, places, cuisine and culture of the island of Nevis with Greg Phillips, dramatist and a member of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Board and former CEO of Nevis Tourism.
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