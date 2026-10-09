Central Coast connection to WWII Monuments Men mission in Germany

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the KCBX studios in San Luis Obispo for a visit with Jim Huchthausen.

A graduate of Cal Lutheran and Cal State Northridge, Huchthausen has spent his academic career teaching history.

His uncle was a member of the illustrious WW II U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives (MFAA) program to reclaim stolen Nazi art pieces and preserve them for future generations.

The program, nicknamed the Monuments Men, was made up of men and women in the cultural resource field, including art historians, museum curators, archeologists, and other historic preservation professionals.

NARA General Eisenhower inspecting captured Nazi art

Thanks to the work of the Monuments men and women, thousands of important pieces of art and other cultural resources were saved for future generations.

Columbia Pictures Monuments Men promo from 2014 film

The mission was chronicled in the 2014 movie--The Monuments Men: Allied Heroes, Nazi Thieves, and the Greatest Treasure Hunt in History based on the book by Robert Edsel.

Come along and join Huchthausen as he chronicles the mission of the Monuments Men and his uncle’s role.