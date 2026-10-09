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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Central Coast connection to WWII Monuments Men mission in Germany

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:45 AM PDT
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Monuments Men retrieving stolen Nazi art during WWII
Library of Congress
Monuments Men retrieving stolen Nazi art during WWII

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the KCBX studios in San Luis Obispo for a visit with Jim Huchthausen.

A graduate of Cal Lutheran and Cal State Northridge, Huchthausen has spent his academic career teaching history.
His uncle was a member of the illustrious WW II U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives (MFAA) program to reclaim stolen Nazi art pieces and preserve them for future generations.

The program, nicknamed the Monuments Men, was made up of men and women in the cultural resource field, including art historians, museum curators, archeologists, and other historic preservation professionals.

General Eisenhower inspecting captured Nazi art
NARA
General Eisenhower inspecting captured Nazi art

Thanks to the work of the Monuments men and women, thousands of important pieces of art and other cultural resources were saved for future generations.

Monuments Men promo from 2014 film
Columbia Pictures
Monuments Men promo from 2014 film

The mission was chronicled in the 2014 movie--The Monuments Men: Allied Heroes, Nazi Thieves, and the Greatest Treasure Hunt in History based on the book by Robert Edsel.

Come along and join Huchthausen as he chronicles the mission of the Monuments Men and his uncle’s role.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer