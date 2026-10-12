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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

New Wildlife Center in San Luis Obispo to open in December

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 12, 2026 at 12:20 PM PDT
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PWC
Pacific Wildlife Care logo

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met with Kristen Howland, Director of Pacific Wildlife Care (PWC) at the KCBX Studios

PWC was Founded in 1984 by a small group of volunteers concerned about the care and conservation of wildlife in San Luis Obispo County. 

Kristen Howland, Director Pacific Wildlife Care
PWC
Kristen Howland, Director Pacific Wildlife Care

The organization has grown from a small group of dedicated home rehabilitators into a successful non-profit organization with a well-equipped rehabilitation center, a full-time wildlife veterinarian, a small paid staff, and nearly 200 volunteers.
 
In addition to the Rehabilitation Center, which is open every day of the year, PWC maintains a Wildlife Hotline that the public can call to report distressed wildlife–injured, sick, orphaned–and to receive information about local wildlife.

Red Tail Hawk at PWC
PWC
Red Tail Hawk at PWC

Pacific Wildlife Care’s new $8.4 million building is scheduled to open in December 2026.

Kristin Howland, says "we will be able to house more animals while reducing their stress by separating predator and prey species, which is critical".

Pacific Wildlife Care is a nonprofit and the only licensed rehab center in the county that cares for wounded birds, reptiles, and mammals. They are currently located in Morro Bay.

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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
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