New Wildlife Center in San Luis Obispo to open in December

PWC was Founded in 1984 by a small group of volunteers concerned about the care and conservation of wildlife in San Luis Obispo County.

PWC Kristen Howland, Director Pacific Wildlife Care

The organization has grown from a small group of dedicated home rehabilitators into a successful non-profit organization with a well-equipped rehabilitation center, a full-time wildlife veterinarian, a small paid staff, and nearly 200 volunteers.



In addition to the Rehabilitation Center, which is open every day of the year, PWC maintains a Wildlife Hotline that the public can call to report distressed wildlife–injured, sick, orphaned–and to receive information about local wildlife.

PWC Red Tail Hawk at PWC

Pacific Wildlife Care’s new $8.4 million building is scheduled to open in December 2026.

Kristin Howland, says "we will be able to house more animals while reducing their stress by separating predator and prey species, which is critical".

Pacific Wildlife Care is a nonprofit and the only licensed rehab center in the county that cares for wounded birds, reptiles, and mammals. They are currently located in Morro Bay.

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