Franklin Tennessee—the Civil War’s last battle

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust. Jacobson talks about the last major battle of the Civil War —The Battle of Franklin in Middle Tennessee, November 30, 1864.

Jillian Parks Confederate graveyard on the outskirts of Franklin, Tennessee

Jacobson shares insights about the complex legacy of the Civil War—from advances in medicine to the advent of the KKK. How the 1915 Hollywood film Birth of a Nation and the 1939 debut of Gone With The Wind propelled the advocates who believe that the war was actually a “War of Northern aggression”.

Ryan French Eric Jacobson visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at antebellum church in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee

Jacobson also shares his optimistic faith in the critical thinking skills of the generation of Americans who came of age in the post civil-rights era.

The town of Franklin and the Tennessee antebellum St. Peter’s Episcopal Church located on the outskirts of Mt. Pleasant are featured destinations along the fabled Nashville’s big Back Yard tour route featuring small towns along the Natchez Trace National Parkway all the way down to the legendary Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

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