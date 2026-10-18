© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Franklin Tennessee—the Civil War’s last battle

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 18, 2026 at 6:47 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee
Jillian Parks
Historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee

Historian Eric Jacobson shares fascinating insights about the Battle of Franklin and subsequent post Civil War insights.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust. Jacobson talks about the last major battle of the Civil War —The Battle of Franklin in Middle Tennessee, November 30, 1864.

Confederate graveyard on the outskirts of Franklin, Tennessee
Jillian Parks
Confederate graveyard on the outskirts of Franklin, Tennessee

Jacobson shares insights about the complex legacy of the Civil War—from advances in medicine to the advent of the KKK. How the 1915 Hollywood film Birth of a Nation and the 1939 debut of Gone With The Wind propelled the advocates who believe that the war was actually a “War of Northern aggression”.

Eric Jacobson visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at antebellum church in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee
Ryan French
Eric Jacobson visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at antebellum church in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee

Jacobson also shares his optimistic faith in the critical thinking skills of the generation of Americans who came of age in the post civil-rights era.

The town of Franklin and the Tennessee antebellum St. Peter’s Episcopal Church located on the outskirts of Mt. Pleasant are featured destinations along the fabled Nashville’s big Back Yard tour route featuring small towns along the Natchez Trace National Parkway all the way down to the legendary Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

This show is reposted as a best-of-the-best most popular Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer