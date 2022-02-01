KCBX News Update: SLO County coronavirus surge eases, and grant money available to local organizations

$5.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds available to SLO County organizations

Grants funded by the American Rescue Plan totalling $5.5 million will go to organizations in San Luis Obispo County affected by the pandemic.

The county announced two programs today. The first is $3 million for local nonprofits that experienced financial hardship from the pandemic, or that provide services to people affected by it. The deadline for that is March 1.

The second program is $2.5 million to local organizations who provide “technical assistance to businesses, workforce development, and job training for people impacted by COVID-19,” according to the county. Applications for that are due February 23.

The application for both programs is available on the county’s website.

SLO County also expects to open another round of small business grants for COVID relief in the coming weeks.

SLO County active coronavirus cases and hospitalizations start to fall, four more deaths reported

SLO County’s coronavirus surge may be starting to ease, according to county data released today.

The county reported 1,172 new confirmed cases of the virus since Friday, though officials warn the actual number is likely higher, mainly due to people testing positive at home.

Active cases and hospitalizations saw a significant decline: officials are reporting 2,641 active cases, compared to 4,239 on Friday.

Meanwhile, 44 people are hospitalized with COVID compared to 67 on Friday. One less person is also in the intensive care unit since Friday.

The county also reported four more deaths from the virus since Friday.

66.6 percent of eligible SLO County residents are fully vaccinated as of today, and 53.9 percent have received a booster.