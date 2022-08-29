Botanical Garden Tour of Not-So-Obvious Edibles
1 of 12 — PWF Bay Tree
The European Bay Tree that is edible, unlike the California Bay Laurel Bush
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 12 — PWF Capers 2
This is what we eat, pickled as capers, but it's the bud, not a berry.
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 12 — PWF Capers 1
The caper we eat is actually the flower bud, NOT the berry!
Fr. Ian Delinger
5 of 12 — PWF Society Garlic
Society Garlic has a beautiful garlic odor as you walk through the patch.
Fr. Ian Delinger
6 of 12 — PWF Strawberry Geranium
The Strawberry Geranium has a much gentler odor than the ones in your home.
Fr. Ian Delinger
7 of 12 — PWF Herb Spiral
Chenda Lor in the Herb Spiral
Fr. Ian Delinger
8 of 12 — PWF Manzanita
The Manzanita berry is perfectly edible...if you have the right palette.
Fr. Ian Delinger
9 of 12 — PWF Society Garlic 2
Harvested Society Garlic
Fr. Ian Delinger
10 of 12 — PWF SG Dip
Chip Dip made with Society Garlic
Fr. Ian Delinger
11 of 12 — PWF Lemon Verbena
Dried Lemon Verbena
Fr. Ian Delinger
12 of 12 — PWF Verbena Cupcakes
Lemon Verbena Cupcakes
Fr. Ian Delinger