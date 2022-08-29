© 2022 KCBX
Playing With Food

Botanical Garden Tour of Not-So-Obvious Edibles

Published August 29, 2022 at 1:54 PM PDT
PWF Bay Tree
1 of 12  — PWF Bay Tree
The European Bay Tree that is edible, unlike the California Bay Laurel Bush
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF Capers 2
2 of 12  — PWF Capers 2
This is what we eat, pickled as capers, but it's the bud, not a berry.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF Capers 1
3 of 12  — PWF Capers 1
The caper we eat is actually the flower bud, NOT the berry!
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF Society Garlic
5 of 12  — PWF Society Garlic
Society Garlic has a beautiful garlic odor as you walk through the patch.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF Strawberry Geranium
6 of 12  — PWF Strawberry Geranium
The Strawberry Geranium has a much gentler odor than the ones in your home.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF Herb Spiral
7 of 12  — PWF Herb Spiral
Chenda Lor in the Herb Spiral
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF Manzanita
8 of 12  — PWF Manzanita
The Manzanita berry is perfectly edible...if you have the right palette.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF Society Garlic 2
9 of 12  — PWF Society Garlic 2
Harvested Society Garlic
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF SG Dip
10 of 12  — PWF SG Dip
Chip Dip made with Society Garlic
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF Lemon Verbena
11 of 12  — PWF Lemon Verbena
Dried Lemon Verbena
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF Verbena Cupcakes
12 of 12  — PWF Verbena Cupcakes
Lemon Verbena Cupcakes
Fr. Ian Delinger

Wandering through the Botanical Gardens was yet another eye-opening experience of just how much edible bounty there is here on the Central Coast.

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger
