Playing With Food

Playing with California Coffee

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published October 28, 2024 at 1:57 PM PDT
Have you ever seen coffee plants?
1 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 01.jpg
Have you ever seen coffee plants?
Fr. Ian Delinger
This is what coffee cherries look like. The bean is deep inside. The whole cherry is edible, and delicious!
2 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 02.jpg
This is what coffee cherries look like. The bean is deep inside. The whole cherry is edible, and delicious!
Fr. Ian Delinger
Each cherry has two beans, covered in the fruit.
3 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 03.jpg
Each cherry has two beans, covered in the fruit.
Fr. Ian Delinger
These are the coffee cherries that Fr. Ian harvested from Shanley Farms in order to make his own cup.
4 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 04.jpg
These are the coffee cherries that Fr. Ian harvested from Shanley Farms in order to make his own cup.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The cherries needed to be washed. Some of the varietals at Shanley Farms produce yellow cherries.
5 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 05.jpg
The cherries needed to be washed. Some of the varietals at Shanley Farms produce yellow cherries.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The fruit that surrounds the seeds must be fermented in order to leave a dry bean that can be roasted.
6 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 06.jpg
The fruit that surrounds the seeds must be fermented in order to leave a dry bean that can be roasted.
Fr. Ian Delinger
At Frinje Coffee, in larger quantities, the fermentation takes a couple of days, and then the mucilage is washed off.
7 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 07.jpg
At Frinje Coffee, in larger quantities, the fermentation takes a couple of days, and then the mucilage is washed off.
Fr. Ian Delinger
After this "washed" means of removing the mucilage, the beans are left out in the sun to dry.
8 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 08.jpg
After this "washed" means of removing the mucilage, the beans are left out in the sun to dry.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The drying tunnels at Frinje Coffee.
9 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 09.jpg
The drying tunnels at Frinje Coffee.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The "natural" method is to ferment the fruit in the skins. When dry like raisins, the skins are removed, leaving just the beans.
10 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 10.jpg
The "natural" method is to ferment the fruit in the skins. When dry like raisins, the skins are removed, leaving just the beans.
Fr. Ian Delinger
This mill removes the skins of the cherries either, before the fruit is fermented off the beans, or after the cherries have dried.
11 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 11.jpg
This mill removes the skins of the cherries either, before the fruit is fermented off the beans, or after the cherries have dried.
Fr. Ian Delinger
After drying, another thin skin is removed from the bean, then they are roasted. Now it's time for the "cupping" to grade the quality of the
12 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 12.jpg
After drying, another thin skin is removed from the bean, then they are roasted. Now it's time for the "cupping" to grade the quality of the coffee.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian is "breaking the crust" on the coffee after it has had time to steep.
13 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 13.jpg
Fr. Ian is "breaking the crust" on the coffee after it has had time to steep.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian roasted a handful of beans from Frinje (left) and Shanley Farms (right).
14 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 14.jpg
Fr. Ian roasted a handful of beans from Frinje (left) and Shanley Farms (right).
Fr. Ian Delinger
The two coffees roasted very differently. Frinje (left) was darker. Shanley Farms (right) was lighter. Both were very different than commercial coffee. The flavor of "coffee" was one of many!
15 of 15  — PWF - Coffee 15.jpg
The two coffees roasted very differently. Frinje (left) was darker. Shanley Farms (right) was lighter. Both were very different than commercial coffee. The flavor of "coffee" was one of many!
Fr. Ian Delinger

Who would have thought that coffee could grow on the California Coast. The Playing With Food Team visited one of the first coffee plantations in California in Morro Bay, and the State's only coffee processing facility in Ventura.

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger
