Playing with California Coffee
1 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 01.jpg
Have you ever seen coffee plants?
2 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 02.jpg
This is what coffee cherries look like. The bean is deep inside. The whole cherry is edible, and delicious!
3 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 03.jpg
Each cherry has two beans, covered in the fruit.
4 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 04.jpg
These are the coffee cherries that Fr. Ian harvested from Shanley Farms in order to make his own cup.
5 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 05.jpg
The cherries needed to be washed. Some of the varietals at Shanley Farms produce yellow cherries.
6 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 06.jpg
The fruit that surrounds the seeds must be fermented in order to leave a dry bean that can be roasted.
7 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 07.jpg
At Frinje Coffee, in larger quantities, the fermentation takes a couple of days, and then the mucilage is washed off.
8 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 08.jpg
After this "washed" means of removing the mucilage, the beans are left out in the sun to dry.
9 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 09.jpg
The drying tunnels at Frinje Coffee.
10 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 10.jpg
The "natural" method is to ferment the fruit in the skins. When dry like raisins, the skins are removed, leaving just the beans.
11 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 11.jpg
This mill removes the skins of the cherries either, before the fruit is fermented off the beans, or after the cherries have dried.
12 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 12.jpg
After drying, another thin skin is removed from the bean, then they are roasted. Now it's time for the "cupping" to grade the quality of the coffee.
13 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 13.jpg
Fr. Ian is "breaking the crust" on the coffee after it has had time to steep.
14 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 14.jpg
Fr. Ian roasted a handful of beans from Frinje (left) and Shanley Farms (right).
15 of 15 — PWF - Coffee 15.jpg
The two coffees roasted very differently. Frinje (left) was darker. Shanley Farms (right) was lighter. Both were very different than commercial coffee. The flavor of "coffee" was one of many!
