Playing With Food

Playing With Food Responsibly

Published November 25, 2024 at 1:54 PM PST
Brian Talley of Talley Farms and Talley Vineyards is a lover of food and a dab hand at the BBQ!
Brian Talley of Talley Farms and Talley Vineyards is a lover of food and a dab hand at the BBQ!
For today's meal and conversation, Brian uses fresh produce form the Talley Farms box (community supported agriculture or CSA produce delivery [see link below for that episode!]).
For today's meal and conversation, Brian uses fresh produce form the Talley Farms box (community supported agriculture or CSA produce delivery [see link below for that episode!]).
What grows together goes together. The guacamole (with local late-harvest avocados, cilantro, onions and more) paired well with the local Talley Chardonnay.
What grows together goes together. The guacamole (with local late-harvest avocados, cilantro, onions and more) paired well with the local Talley Chardonnay.
Everything has come off the grill, and dinner is ready!
Everything has come off the grill, and dinner is ready!
Fr. Ian's plate is piled high with local produce made with experience and love and paired with a Talley Vineyards 2019 Rosemary's Vineyard Pinot Noir. It doesn't get any more local ... or more responsible.
Fr. Ian's plate is piled high with local produce made with experience and love and paired with a Talley Vineyards 2019 Rosemary's Vineyard Pinot Noir. It doesn't get any more local ... or more responsible.
If all the other produce weren't local enough, then there are the Meyer Lemons for the Lemon Meringue Pie with Brian's grandmother's pie crust. A great way to top off the conversation about all the good work that any company can do to support its worker and its community.
If all the other produce weren't local enough, then there are the Meyer Lemons for the Lemon Meringue Pie with Brian's grandmother's pie crust. A great way to top off the conversation about all the good work that any company can do to support its worker and its community.
What does Corporate Social Responsibility have to do with food, and what does food have to do with Corporate Social Responsibility (or CSR)? It has to do with food when a prominent farmer and wine producer in the region operates his businesses on this model…which is having a positive impact on the community.

