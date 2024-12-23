BBQ University
Steven Raichlen getting ready for his last day of teaching at Barbecue University
Fr. Ian Delinger
Students pay close attention to the teaching of techniques for the day's recipes they will soon be preparing...all on the BBQ!
Fr. Ian Delinger
BBQ University comes with its own cookbook.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Of the 25+ grills available, this one is a smoker.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Of the 25+ grills available, this one is a gas grill.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Of the 25+ grills available, this one is a Kamado Smoker.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Fire Wrangler has a lot of fires to start!
Fr. Ian Delinger
As the professor teaches, the crew gets the coals ready for the students.
Fr. Ian Delinger
This Playing With Food is also Playing With Fire!
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Fire Wrangler and his team prepared fires throughout the teaching session.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The classroom
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Head Chef and his team prepare all the ingredients in the quantities required for each team.
Fr. Ian Delinger
There were a lot of knives!
Fr. Ian Delinger
" Professor" Steven Raichlen at his lecturn.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Students follow along in the BBQ U cookbook as Steven demonstrates the required techniques.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Then the students get to work, in their teams, to prepare the 7 or 8 dishes set for today's lesson.
Fr. Ian Delinger
These students are using the "caveman" technique on the Kudu grill. The food goes directly onto the coals.
Fr. Ian Delinger
A closer look at the "caveman" method shows how the outer skins gets charred while the inside flesh gets smoked.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Steven Raichlen admits that he didn't invent Beer Can Chicken, but he popularized it, and the cookbook it was in build his house on Martha's Vineyard!
Fr. Ian Delinger
Presentation of dishes is part of the program. This Thai Beef Salad passed inspection.
Fr. Ian Delinger
This team laid out all the dishes for Steven's inspection.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Today's dessert was grill pineapple, a new technique for many of the students. The Mezcal whipped cream was added later, as it was 108F outside!
Fr. Ian Delinger
The model team showing off their perfectly prepared "homework" and posing with the "professor".
Fr. Ian Delinger
It's such a tough job of grading assignments: tasting every dish!
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Playing With Food Team got a selfie with a BBQ Hero!
Fr. Ian Delinger