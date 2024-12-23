© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Playing With Food

BBQ University

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published December 23, 2024 at 1:58 PM PST
Steven Raichlen getting ready for his last day of teaching at Barbecue University
Steven Raichlen getting ready for his last day of teaching at Barbecue University
Fr. Ian Delinger
Students pay close attention to the teaching of techniques for the day's recipes they will soon be preparing...all on the BBQ!
Students pay close attention to the teaching of techniques for the day's recipes they will soon be preparing...all on the BBQ!
Fr. Ian Delinger
BBQ University comes with its own cookbook.
BBQ University comes with its own cookbook.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Of the 25+ grills available, this one is a smoker.
Of the 25+ grills available, this one is a smoker.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Of the 25+ grills available, this one is a gas grill.
Of the 25+ grills available, this one is a gas grill.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Of the 25+ grills available, this one is a Kamado Smoker.
Of the 25+ grills available, this one is a Kamado Smoker.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Fire Wrangler has a lot of fires to start!
The Fire Wrangler has a lot of fires to start!
Fr. Ian Delinger
As the professor teaches, the crew gets the coals ready for the students.
As the professor teaches, the crew gets the coals ready for the students.
Fr. Ian Delinger
This Playing With Food is also Playing With Fire!
This Playing With Food is also Playing With Fire!
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Fire Wrangler and his team prepared fires throughout the teaching session.
The Fire Wrangler and his team prepared fires throughout the teaching session.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The classroom
The classroom
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Head Chef and his team prepare all the ingredients in the quantities required for each team.
The Head Chef and his team prepare all the ingredients in the quantities required for each team.
Fr. Ian Delinger
There were a lot of knives!
There were a lot of knives!
Fr. Ian Delinger
" Professor" Steven Raichlen at his lecturn.
" Professor" Steven Raichlen at his lecturn.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Students follow along in the BBQ U cookbook as Steven demonstrates the required techniques.
Students follow along in the BBQ U cookbook as Steven demonstrates the required techniques.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Then the students get to work, in their teams, to prepare the 7 or 8 dishes set for today's lesson.
Then the students get to work, in their teams, to prepare the 7 or 8 dishes set for today's lesson.
Fr. Ian Delinger
These students are using the "caveman" technique on the Kudu grill. The food goes directly onto the coals.
These students are using the "caveman" technique on the Kudu grill. The food goes directly onto the coals.
Fr. Ian Delinger
A closer look at the "caveman" method shows how the outer skins gets charred while the inside flesh gets smoked.
A closer look at the "caveman" method shows how the outer skins gets charred while the inside flesh gets smoked.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Steven Raichlen admits that he didn't invent Beer Can Chicken, but he popularized it, and the cookbook it was in build his house on Martha's Vineyard!
Steven Raichlen admits that he didn't invent Beer Can Chicken, but he popularized it, and the cookbook it was in build his house on Martha's Vineyard!
Fr. Ian Delinger
Presentation of dishes is part of the program. This Thai Beef Salad passed inspection.
Presentation of dishes is part of the program. This Thai Beef Salad passed inspection.
Fr. Ian Delinger
This team laid out all the dishes for Steven's inspection.
This team laid out all the dishes for Steven's inspection.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Today's dessert was grill pineapple, a new technique for many of the students. The Mezcal whipped cream was added later, as it was 108F outside!
Today's dessert was grill pineapple, a new technique for many of the students. The Mezcal whipped cream was added later, as it was 108F outside!
Fr. Ian Delinger
The model team showing off their perfectly prepared "homework" and posing with the "professor".
The model team showing off their perfectly prepared "homework" and posing with the "professor".
Fr. Ian Delinger
It's such a tough job of grading assignments: tasting every dish!
It's such a tough job of grading assignments: tasting every dish!
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Playing With Food Team got a selfie with a BBQ Hero!
The Playing With Food Team got a selfie with a BBQ Hero!
Fr. Ian Delinger

Playing With Food is serving up a 3-course episode for you this holiday season! And it’s all about BBQ! BBQ hero Steven Raichlen hosted a PBS show called Barbecue University. And now BBQ U is now a real, live in-person event right here on the Central Coast. The first course is visit to a class of BBQ U. The second course is to find out how BBQ U happen. And our third course is a sit-down with the hero himself, Steven Raichlen. You will be pulling out your grill by the end of this show!

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
Related Content
  • Brian Talley of Talley Farms and Talley Vineyards is a lover of food and a dab hand at the BBQ!
    Playing With Food Responsibly
    What does Corporate Social Responsibility have to do with food, and what does food have to do with Corporate Social Responsibility (or CSR)? It has to do with food when a prominent farmer and wine producer in the region operates his businesses on this model…which is having a positive impact on the community.
  • Playing With Food: Making Bacon and Ham
    Bacon and ham are carnivore favorites. They do take time and care to make. Both are made at one of California's oldest butcher shops, in Arroyo Grande,…
  • Silvia Martinez, contestant on PBS's "Great American Recipe" recreates her Green Pazole for Father Ian
    A Central Coast local played with food on PBS
    This episode feature a celebrity on Playing With Food! PBS broadcast a new cooking show called Great American Recipe. 10 home cooks shared themselves, their recipes and their families with all of America for the judges. One of those contestants just happened to be from the Central Coast: Silvia Martinez from Morro Bay.