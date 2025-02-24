Playing With Wheat
1 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 01.jpg
The wheat field at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel in April.
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 02.jpg
The wheat field at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel in June, ready for harvest.
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 03.jpg
Part of the presentation by the 6th Grade Ag Enrichment students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel.
Fr. Ian Delinger
4 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 04.jpg
Part of the presentation by the 6th Grade Ag Enrichment students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel.
Fr. Ian Delinger
5 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 05.jpg
The students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel are harvesting their wheat.
Fr. Ian Delinger
6 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 06.jpg
The students harvest the wheat with scissors and take it to the thresher.
Fr. Ian Delinger
7 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 07.jpg
The wheat gets put through this small, portable thresher that separates the wheat berry from the chaff.
Fr. Ian Delinger
8 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 08.jpg
Wheat berries ready to be milled into flour.
Fr. Ian Delinger
9 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 09.jpg
This tabletop mill is used to demonstrate to the students.
Fr. Ian Delinger
10 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 10.jpg
The flour is then used to make food!
Fr. Ian Delinger
11 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 11.jpg
At Shandon Elementary School, there is a stone mill that makes flour for both Shandon and San Miguel Schools.
Fr. Ian Delinger
12 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 12.jpg
On the mill, the bottom stone is visible and stationary. The top stone that turns is not visible.
Fr. Ian Delinger
13 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 13.jpg
The specialty wheat varieties used at Shandon and San Miguel Schools goes into the hopper and ground into flour.
Fr. Ian Delinger
14 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 14.jpg
From grain to flour in a flash!
Fr. Ian Delinger
15 of 15 — PWF - Wheat 15.jpg
The final product is ready for baking.
Fr. Ian Delinger