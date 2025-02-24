© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Playing With Wheat

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published February 24, 2025 at 1:47 PM PST
The wheat field at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel in April.
The wheat field at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel in April.
The wheat field at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel in June, ready for harvest.
The wheat field at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel in June, ready for harvest.
Part of the presentation by the 6th Grade Ag Enrichment students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel.
Part of the presentation by the 6th Grade Ag Enrichment students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel.
Part of the presentation by the 6th Grade Ag Enrichment students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel.
Part of the presentation by the 6th Grade Ag Enrichment students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel.
The students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel are harvesting their wheat.
The students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel are harvesting their wheat.
The students harvest the wheat with scissors and take it to the thresher.
The students harvest the wheat with scissors and take it to the thresher.
The wheat gets put through this small, portable thresher that separates the wheat berry from the chaff.
The wheat gets put through this small, portable thresher that separates the wheat berry from the chaff.
Wheat berries ready to be milled into flour.
Wheat berries ready to be milled into flour.
This tabletop mill is used to demonstrate to the students.
This tabletop mill is used to demonstrate to the students.
The flour is then used to make food!
The flour is then used to make food!
At Shandon Elementary School, there is a stone mill that makes flour for both Shandon and San Miguel Schools.
At Shandon Elementary School, there is a stone mill that makes flour for both Shandon and San Miguel Schools.
On the mill, the bottom stone is visible and stationary. The top stone that turns is not visible.
On the mill, the bottom stone is visible and stationary. The top stone that turns is not visible.
The specialty wheat varieties used at Shandon and San Miguel Schools goes into the hopper and ground into flour.
The specialty wheat varieties used at Shandon and San Miguel Schools goes into the hopper and ground into flour.
From grain to flour in a flash!
From grain to flour in a flash!
The final product is ready for baking.
The final product is ready for baking.
We don't typically associate wheat crops with California, but they are here! And as a part of their Agriculture Enrichment Program, Shandon and San Miguel School Districts are growing wheat to teach kids about where their food comes from, supported by the Wheat-2-School program of the California Wheat Commission. And it's happening right here on the Central Coast!

Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger
