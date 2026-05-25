Playing With Bagels
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Shaping the bagels
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Proofing the bagels
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The bagels go into the oven
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The tasty outcome!
The true test: a plain bagel with plain cream cheese
The whole Bagel Dog
What a Bagel Dog looks like on the inside
The true test: a plain bagel with plain cream cheese
The whole Bagel Dog
What a Bagel Dog looks like on the inside
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The Playing With Food Team tried a specialty bagel a couple of weeks after the interview: Jalapeño Pepper Jack Bagel with the cheese and jalapeños on top of the bagel rather than mixed into the dough.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Bagels are much more than just a bread roll with a hole in the middle. It’s got a particular texture on the inside and a different texture on the outside. Bagels are popping up on the Central Coast, mostly in the craft bread bakeries. But there’s one guy in SLO making bagels the old-fashioned way…and doing something extra special with them.
PWF - Bagels 06.mp4