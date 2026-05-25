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Playing With Food

Playing With Bagels

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published May 25, 2026 at 1:57 PM PDT
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Shaping the bagels
1 of 5  — PWF - Bagels 01.jpg
Shaping the bagels
Fr. Ian Delinger
Proofing the bagels
2 of 5  — PWF - Bagels 02.jpg
Proofing the bagels
Fr. Ian Delinger
The bagels go into the oven
3 of 5  — PWF - Bagels 03.jpg
The bagels go into the oven
Fr. Ian Delinger
The tasty outcome! The true test: a plain bagel with plain cream cheese The whole Bagel Dog What a Bagel Dog looks like on the inside
4 of 5  — PWF - Bagels 04.jpg
The tasty outcome!
The true test: a plain bagel with plain cream cheese
The whole Bagel Dog
What a Bagel Dog looks like on the inside
Fr. Ian Delinger
The Playing With Food Team tried a specialty bagel a couple of weeks after the interview: Jalapeño Pepper Jack Bagel with the cheese and jalapeños on top of the bagel rather than mixed into the dough.
5 of 5  — PWF - Bagels 05.jpg
The Playing With Food Team tried a specialty bagel a couple of weeks after the interview: Jalapeño Pepper Jack Bagel with the cheese and jalapeños on top of the bagel rather than mixed into the dough.
Fr. Ian Delinger

Bagels are much more than just a bread roll with a hole in the middle. It’s got a particular texture on the inside and a different texture on the outside. Bagels are popping up on the Central Coast, mostly in the craft bread bakeries. But there’s one guy in SLO making bagels the old-fashioned way…and doing something extra special with them.

PWF - Bagels 06.mp4

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger hosts "Playing with Food," a monthly segment on "Issues and Ideas" that explores unique ways of looking at and preparing everyday foods on the California Central Coast.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger
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