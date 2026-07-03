Playing With Garlic
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Freshly harvested garlic
Jessica Newell
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Fresh garlic cloves
Jessica Newell
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Garlic in the mid-stage of growing, about 2 months prior to harvesting
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The garlic field outside of Arroyo Grande, with a couple of months to go before harvesting.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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As garlic grows, it looks a lot like spring onions. Harvested at this stage - before it forms cloves in the bulb - it is used as "green garlic".
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Garlic ready to harvest. The farmer can tell how big the bulb will be by how thick the stalk is just above the ground.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Due to a late spring rain and the water-logged clay soil, the decision was made to harvest as soon as possible. But the garlic wasn't ready.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The garlic needed a little bit more time in the ground. But maybe this can be used as "seed" for next year's crop.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The garlic that can be sold is separated and will go into the drying room.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Jessica's son, Griffin, with the 2025 bumper crop of garlic in the drying room.
Jessica Newell
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Jessica's son, Griffin, at the SLO Thursday Farmers' Market surrounded by braids and bulbs of garlic!
Fr. Ian Delinger