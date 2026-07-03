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Playing With Food

Playing With Garlic

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published July 3, 2026 at 7:58 PM PDT
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Freshly harvested garlic
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Freshly harvested garlic
Jessica Newell
Fresh garlic cloves
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Fresh garlic cloves
Jessica Newell
Garlic in the mid-stage of growing, about 2 months prior to harvesting
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Garlic in the mid-stage of growing, about 2 months prior to harvesting
Fr. Ian Delinger
The garlic field outside of Arroyo Grande, with a couple of months to go before harvesting.
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The garlic field outside of Arroyo Grande, with a couple of months to go before harvesting.
Fr. Ian Delinger
As garlic grows, it looks a lot like spring onions. Harvested at this stage - before it forms cloves in the bulb - it is used as "green garlic".
5 of 11  — PWF - Garlic 05.jpg
As garlic grows, it looks a lot like spring onions. Harvested at this stage - before it forms cloves in the bulb - it is used as "green garlic".
Fr. Ian Delinger
Garlic ready to harvest. The farmer can tell how big the bulb will be by how thick the stalk is just above the ground.
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Garlic ready to harvest. The farmer can tell how big the bulb will be by how thick the stalk is just above the ground.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Due to a late spring rain and the water-logged clay soil, the decision was made to harvest as soon as possible. But the garlic wasn't ready.
7 of 11  — PWF - Garlic 07.jpg
Due to a late spring rain and the water-logged clay soil, the decision was made to harvest as soon as possible. But the garlic wasn't ready.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The garlic needed a little bit more time in the ground. But maybe this can be used as "seed" for next year's crop.
8 of 11  — PWF - Garlic 08.jpg
The garlic needed a little bit more time in the ground. But maybe this can be used as "seed" for next year's crop.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The garlic that can be sold is separated and will go into the drying room.
9 of 11  — PWF - Garlic 09.jpg
The garlic that can be sold is separated and will go into the drying room.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Jessica's son, Griffin, with the 2025 bumper crop of garlic in the drying room.
10 of 11  — PWF - Garlic 10.jpg
Jessica's son, Griffin, with the 2025 bumper crop of garlic in the drying room.
Jessica Newell
Jessica's son, Griffin, at the SLO Thursday Farmers' Market surrounded by braids and bulbs of garlic!
11 of 11  — PWF - Garlic 11.jpg
Jessica's son, Griffin, at the SLO Thursday Farmers' Market surrounded by braids and bulbs of garlic!
Fr. Ian Delinger

Who doesn’t love garlic? It makes all food taste better, plus it’s got loads of health benefits: it can lower blood pressure and cholesterol, improve athletic performance and possibly even help you live longer! When we think of growing garlic, we think of Gilroy, the Garlic Capital of the World, that’s 2hrs away! But garlic is also grown right here on the Central Coast. So, the Playing With Food Team ventured down to Arroyo Grande.

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger hosts "Playing with Food," a monthly segment on "Issues and Ideas" that explores unique ways of looking at and preparing everyday foods on the California Central Coast.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger
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