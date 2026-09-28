Chinese Hand-Pulled Noodles
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Preparing the bulk noodle dough - just flour, water and salt
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The dough gets worked, then rested, three times.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Prepping the dough for a portion of noodles.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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The resultant bowl of flat noodles
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Chili Oil Flat Noodle with Beef Bone
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Numbing Spicy Mince Pork with Round Noodles
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Fr. Ian's attempt at making noodles ended in using the pasta maker.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Fr. Ian made a soup with his machine-cut noodles.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Fr. Ian and his niece Merced attempted to make hand-pulled noodles back in 2019...unsuccessfully.
Fr. Ian Delinger
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Fr. Ian and Merced's noodles were turned into soup.
Fr. Ian Delinger
After years of searching on the Central Coast, it wasn’t until well after the pandemic that two Chinese restaurants in SLO offered hand-pulled noodles. The Playing With Food Team visited Shake Shake Fresh Noodle to learn how they are made.
This is how Chinese Hand-Pulled Noodles are made!
This is how Chinese Hand-Pulled Noodles are made!
Maneki-neko is the name of the Chinese hand-waving cat
Maneki-neko is the name of the Chinese hand-waving cat.