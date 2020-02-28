Central Coast Voices: Are you resilient?

Have you ever wondered how people persevere despite roadblocks and obstacles? The Resiliency Project seeks to learn how people experience setbacks, opposition, and oppression while retaining (or ultimately regaining) mental and physical well-being.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests with the Resiliency Project, Dr. Matthew J. Moore, Professor of Political Science at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, and students, Chase A. Maurer and Milena Triana Ares as they discuss this important community resource to better understand the concept of resilience through a collection of individuals experiences with it.

Broadcast date: 3/5/20

