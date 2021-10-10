-
For weeks following the death of George Floyd and during the protests that have followed, activists across the country have called on community leaders to…
-
Have you ever wondered how people persevere despite roadblocks and obstacles? The Resiliency Project seeks to learn how people experience setbacks,…
-
Broadcast date: 12/7/2017As countless allegations of sexual harassment continue to send shockwaves throughout the United States, leaving few industries…
-
Broadcast date: 11/30/2017This week we will continue our coverage of a large national poll by NPR which asks people about their personal experiences with…
-
Today we will be turning our attention to the experiences and views of Native Americans and Indigenous peoples. In a new poll, Native Americans report…
-
Broadcast date: 11/9/2017Have you felt discriminated against in the workplace? In health care? What about interactions with law enforcement? This week we…
-
Broadcast date: 11/2/2017Have you felt discriminated against in the workplace? In health care? What about interactions with law enforcement? This week we…
-
Broadcast date: 10/26/2017This week we will be joining with other NPR member stations as part of a series called "You, Me and Them: Experiencing…
-
California workers with discrimination complaints against employers could soon turn to their local governments for relief. A new bill that would allow…