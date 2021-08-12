Central Coast Voices: Sanctuary and help for horses in need

Redwings Horse Rescue and Sanctuary began in May 1991 as a non-profit organization in Carmel, California, with a mission to end the abuse, neglect, and slaughter of horses, ponies, donkeys, mules, and burros through rescue and foster care. In its first year, Redwings rescued 15 equines from abusive or life-threatening situations. Redwings rehabilitated these horses and matched them with adoptive homes. Today 86 horses call Redwings home, including everything from miniature horses, to burros rescued from Death Valley, and a herd of Mustangs from Montana.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests with Redwings Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, Linelle Soxman, Board of Directors, Development Officer, and Melissa Clay, Trainer, Volunteer Coordinator as they discuss their work rescuing abused and neglected equines, providing sanctuary, locating adoptive homes, and educating the community to prevent future issues.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 8/12/21

