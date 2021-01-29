Issues & Ideas: Lorilee Silvaggio, Zapotec and spiny lobster

On this edition of "Issues and Ideas," Central Coast congressman Jimmy Panetta talks about action taken by the USDA under the Trump Administration and how it affects local farmworkers. A group of linguists at UC Santa Cruz are on a mission to save a rarely-studied, endangered language. We’ll hear how records from Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks were moved to the University of California Merced during last September's wildfires. We have a remembrance of San Luis Obispo’s Lorilee Silvaggio, founder of the SLO Civic Ballet. Central Coast poet Toni Stern talks about her new book of poetry. Finally, Father Ian Dellinger learns about the spiny lobster fishing industry in Santa Barbara.