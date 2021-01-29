Issues & Ideas: Lorilee Silvaggio, Zapotec and spiny lobster

On this edition of "Issues and Ideas," Central Coast congressman Jimmy Panetta talks about action taken by the USDA under the Trump Administration and how it affects local farmworkers. A group of linguists at UC Santa Cruz are on a mission to save a rarely-studied, endangered language. We’ll hear how records from Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks were moved to the University of California Merced during last September's wildfires. We have a remembrance of San Luis Obispo’s Lorilee Silvaggio, founder of the SLO Civic Ballet. Central Coast poet Toni Stern talks about her new book of poetry. Finally, Father Ian Dellinger learns about the spiny lobster fishing industry in Santa Barbara.

Playing With Food: Looking for lobster

By Fr. Ian Delinger Jan 25, 2021
Charlie Graham

Often when we think of lobster, the giant-clawed Atlantic lobster in Maine comes to mind. We tend not to think of palm trees and the sandy beaches of Santa Barbara—but that’s precisely where Father Ian stumbled upon a California spiny lobster fisherman in this episode of 'Playing With Food.'

Local poet featured on Writer's Almanac shares from her latest book

By Jordan Bell Nov 17, 2014
Jeanie Greensfelder

Jeanie Greensfelder started writing poetry about six years ago when she took a poetry class at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Earlier this month, one of her poems was featured on the Writer's Almanac. Greensfelder shares about how her profession of psychology has influenced her poetry and about her latest book, Biting the Apple.

Arts Beat: Students explore a literary form via "Poetry Out Loud"

By Tyler Pratt Feb 8, 2019
(left) courtesy of Karla Hernandez/(right) Tyler Pratt

Teenagers from across San Luis Obispo County will gather February 8 to celebrate their love of poetry. The high school students have been memorizing and reciting poems in their classrooms with the aim of performing them in front of their peers. It’s part of the nationwide Poetry Out Loud competition.

Issues & Ideas: Remembering Lorilee Silvaggio

By Jan 26, 2021
Courtesy of Drew Silvaggio

For 26 years, the name Lorilee Silvaggio was known to KCBX listeners through her weekly show “From Ballet to Broadway.” And for decades, she was known to the larger San Luis Obipo community for her world of dance. Lorilee Silvaggio died from ovarian cancer in late 2020 at age 73. KCBX’s Greta Mart spoke to people who knew Silvaggio well in this remembrance of the late San Luis Obispo trailblazer.